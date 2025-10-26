K-pop fandoms are nothing if not passionate, but the rivalry between ARMYs (BTS fans) and Blinks (Blackpink fans) has reached a particularly fractious pitch lately. There are a few reasons for the tension: BTS has returned from military service, Blackpink is on tour (and possibly prepping a new album), and both groups continue to dominate awards shows. Case in point: Rosé and Lisa swept the MTV VMAs, and Rosé could even make K-pop history at the Grammys, while BTS—despite multiple nominations—has yet to land a win.