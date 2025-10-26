GOLD/FOREX
BTS versus Blackpink: Inside the most explosive fan war in K-Pop history

Currently the animosity is at a peak, as Rose is a strong contender for the Grammys

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
K-pop mega groups BTS (left) and Blackpink (right) have been at war for over seven years now.
K-pop fandoms are nothing if not passionate, but the rivalry between ARMYs (BTS fans) and Blinks (Blackpink fans) has reached a particularly fractious pitch lately. There are a few reasons for the tension: BTS has returned from military service, Blackpink is on tour (and possibly prepping a new album), and both groups continue to dominate awards shows. Case in point: Rosé and Lisa swept the MTV VMAs, and Rosé could even make K-pop history at the Grammys, while BTS—despite multiple nominations—has yet to land a win.

If you dare to wander through K-pop fandom Twitter, you will witness the daily skirmishes. A Blink might poke at a BTS member for simply existing, and an ARMY will retaliate by critiquing Blackpink’s tour performances—criticisms even mainstream reviewers have noted, politely, as 'less than energetic.' Minor gestures can spark major fan reactions: If Jennie chats with staff mid-concert, rumours fly that she’s being rude. Lisa calling her fans 'lilies' instead of Blinks, suddenly ARMYs are comparing how BTS treats its own fans.

The fights escalate when clarifications or controversies enter the mix—take Suga’s DUI incident last year, for example. Many ARMYs alleged that Blinks ran a smear campaign to tarnish his reputation. Mysterious 'ARMY' accounts appeared online, posting photos and messages that referenced Suga, only to vanish later, leaving fans with lingering suspicion.

So where did all this animosity start? Reddit and Twitter explorations suggest it’s longstanding. Ironically, BTS and Blackpink themselves are friendly and cordial. BTS has cheered on Blackpink for their concerts, danced to their songs, a special mention being V and Jin on separate occasions dancing to Boombayah and Ddu-ddu-ddu.

The war exists in the fandoms, not on the stage.

Competition: The root of the rivalry

Around 2017–2019, BTS and Blackpink were breaking records across the board, especially on YouTube, and both were dominating the Western market. Naturally, fans became territorial. ARMYs wanted to prove BTS was the biggest, the best, the ultimate K-pop ambassadors, while BLINKs flexed Blackpink’s global dominance. Every music video, fashion show appearance, and award sparked comparisons—and arguments. Who swept more awards? Who looked best on the runway? Which concert had louder screams? Fans meticulously tracked it all.

The Twitter effect

"Western fan culture is intense and sometimes dramatic," one fan wisely noted. But K-Pop wasn't any less. When millions of Western fans flooded K-pop fandom spaces, competitiveness spilled over into fandom wars. Debates over “who paved the way” or “who’s the better rapper” quickly became points of pride—or outright battles.

Shipping and rumours: K-Drama in real life

Then comes the soap opera element. Rumours about Jennie and Taehyung, whether true or imagined, fueled the flames. Fans argued over alleged dating or interactions, turning a music rivalry into a full-blown K-drama. Jennie fans protested she deserved better, while ARMYs griped about Taehyung’s “choices.” It’s exhausting, dramatic, and, for outsiders, kind of hilarious.

The reality check

For many, the feud is downright ridiculous. Plenty of fans love both groups and simply ignore the drama. “It’s just music,” one fan wrote. Another explained that nothing ever truly happened—these are just two hugely successful groups. Veteran ARMYs and BLINKs know jealousy, competition, and fandom superiority are tiring and unnecessary. Music is meant to be enjoyed, not weaponised.

Why the tension persists

So why does the feud continue? Simple: BTS and Blackpink are the two biggest K-pop acts in the West. Their visibility, overlapping fanbases, and record-breaking success make comparisons inevitable. Some fans take it way too seriously, others shrug, and a few enjoy both groups while waiting for the 'enemies-to-lovers' Twitter saga to fizzle out.

At the end of the day, the ARMY-BLINK tension boils down to competition, bragging rights, and the occasional shipping rumor. And honestly, it only makes sense if you forget that music is supposed to be fun.

