Grammy winner Lizzo reveals 'severe' depression after 2023 slew of allegations: 'A vicious scandal'

Reflecting on the fallout, Lizzo wrote, "It felt like the whole world turned its back to me. I became deeply suicidal. I cut off all my loved ones. I couldn't trust anyone because during the scandal, former close colleagues and friends (who I'd been on pleasant or neutral terms), started to come out and make things up about me. God knows why. I supposed to kick me while I'm down? Fifteen minutes of fame? I guess I'll never know. That resulted in my extreme isolation."