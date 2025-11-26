Grammy winner Lizzo reveals 'severe' depression after 2023 slew of allegations: 'A vicious scandal'

The pop star revealed that she didn't know who to 'trust' after the lawsuit
When the spotlight turns harsh, even the brightest stars can feel utterly alone. Grammy-winning artist Lizzo revealed the dark mental health struggles she faced at the start of her weight-loss journey, opening up on Substack about how a storm of controversy left her feeling suicidal and cut off from the people she trusted most.
The turmoil began with a 2023 lawsuit filed by three backup dancers, alleging that Lizzo and her touring company created a hostile work environment, including sexual harassment, weight-shaming, and discrimination.
Reflecting on the fallout, Lizzo wrote, "It felt like the whole world turned its back to me. I became deeply suicidal. I cut off all my loved ones. I couldn't trust anyone because during the scandal, former close colleagues and friends (who I'd been on pleasant or neutral terms), started to come out and make things up about me. God knows why. I supposed to kick me while I'm down? Fifteen minutes of fame? I guess I'll never know. That resulted in my extreme isolation."
To cope, Lizzo turned to movement. "I needed a way to process my pain through my body, so I started with Pilates. I used it as a physical therapy. Sometimes I cried after sessions. I found that I had lost some weight in that process, but it wasn't as significant as it is now," she explained.
Weight loss, Lizzo emphasised, was never her goal. Her journey was about reclaiming her body after years of scrutiny and media trauma. She reflected on her past weight loss as both a "protective shield" and a "joyful comfort zone."
Despite facing trolls and countless memes, Lizzo remains unapologetically herself. She wrote, "Yet I continued to be who I am, because it's the only thing I know how to be." At the heart of it all, she insists, self-love isn’t dictated by the scale, and she will continue to embrace herself, on her own terms.
