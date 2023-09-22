Singer Lizzo amidst her ongoing controversy has been sued again, this time by her costume designer, who accused the singer of creating a hostile work environment as well as for racism and body shaming.

The lawsuit, which the firm representing plaintiffs filed on September 21 in Los Angeles Superior Court, accused Lizzo and her supervisors of indulging in racial discrimination, sexual and religious discrimination, disability discrimination, retaliation, assault, creating a hostile work environment, and abuse of power during her ‘Big Grrl Big Touring’, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Augmenting the already several dozen charges, sexual harassment claims from the dancers, costume designer Asha Daniels who designed pieces for the dancers on tour, described it an “unsafe, sexually charged workplace culture” in which misconduct was encouraged by Lizzo and her wardrobe manager Amanda Nomura, according to the lawsuit.

The complaint filed by Nomura on September 21 also said that Lizzo subjected her employees to aggressive verbal harassment with her management team being more than aware of this.

The complaint details: “On several occasions, Nomura made statements and/or took physical actions to threaten Plaintiff and the entire crew: (1) she threatened Plaintiff and others that she would “(expletive)” and “stab a (expletive) when she could not find her medication.

“(2) She shoved a crew member in retaliation for revealing she was threatening to quit. (3) Nomura snatched food out of a local worker’s hand for merely attempting to take an assigned break.”

Additionally, Daniels details a grueling work schedule in which she worked 20 hours every day. She says she was “frequently denied breaks” by Nomura, who “monitored and policed” workers under her supervision. In one instance, Nomura allegedly sprained Daniels’ ankle when she was transporting a clothing rack. When Daniels changed into orthopedic shoes due to the injury, Nomura allegedly forced her to switch back into tennis shoes.