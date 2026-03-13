ARMYs quickly spotted the account after Jungkook followed it
Dubai: If you have been waiting for Kim Taehyung to show up on TikTok, the wait is officially over.
The BTS member launched his account on the platform on March 13 under the username @tete_kimv, and within just a few hours, the account had racked up more than 434,000 followers, and around 8:30 pm (UAE time) has over a million followers.
Two of the first people to follow him were fellow BTS members J-Hope and Jungkook, who until now were the only members of the group on the platform. Fans noticed both had followed a new account, and it did not take long to work out who it belonged to.
The story of how ARMYs tracked down the account is a whole thing on its own.
A day before the account appeared, on March 12, Jungkook had quietly unfollowed almost everyone on his TikTok profile, leaving only J-Hope and BTS' official TikTok account on his following list. When fans checked back the next day and spotted a brand new addition, they put two and two together almost immediately.
"I'm still thinking how we found out about Taehyung's TikTok account from Jungkook and Jungkook's Instagram account from Taehyung," one fan posted on social media.
The timing of the launch has fans buzzing about what might come next. In a recent interview with GQ, Taehyung and Jungkook had spoken about the idea of doing TikTok challenges together after a fan brought it up. Now that both are on the platform, it feels less like a hypothetical and more like a matter of when.
"Finally! More dance challenges to come! Let's get it!" one fan wrote, summing up the general mood pretty well.
For now, the account is live and the follower count is climbing. Welcome to TikTok, Taehyung.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.