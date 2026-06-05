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New UN report highlights 5 reasons for hope in climate fight

From renewables to EVs, five fast-growing solutions offer climate hope

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From warming oceans to more extreme weather, scientists detailed a world rapidly altered, with worse impacts likely to come unless greenhouse gas pollution falls dramatically. But the good news is that it is still possible for the world to forestall the most dire impacts. Over 100 countries have made informal pledges to achieve “net zero’’ human-caused carbon dioxide emissions around mid-century. A new UN report highlighted several climate-friendly technologies – like renewable energy – may be approaching "tipping points" to become mainstream.
From warming oceans to more extreme weather, scientists detailed a world rapidly altered, with worse impacts likely to come unless greenhouse gas pollution falls dramatically. But the good news is that it is still possible for the world to forestall the most dire impacts. Over 100 countries have made informal pledges to achieve “net zero’’ human-caused carbon dioxide emissions around mid-century. A new UN report highlighted several climate-friendly technologies – like renewable energy – may be approaching "tipping points" to become mainstream.
AFP

NAIROBI: Scientists say the Earth is likely to shoot past a key global warming target within the decade, bringing the planet ever closer to a full-blown climate catastrophe.

Several climate-friendly technologies – like renewable energy – may be approaching tipping points in which they become mainstream, a new report from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) shows.

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These transitions could allow humanity to break free of fossil fuels in some sectors and make a meaningful dent in the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving global warming.

These tipping points are not guaranteed, found the report, titled Cheaper. Cleaner. Unstoppable. Clean technologies that are delivering for the Climate. They hinge on clear and sustained policies, investment, and public support to fulfill their potential. But their approach gives those on the frontlines of the climate battle reason for hope because once progress reaches a certain point, it can become self-reinforcing.

“For so long our economies and societies have been tied to fossil fuels,” says Anne Olhoff, director of the UNEP Copenhagen Climate Centre. “But we’re finally at the point where, at least in some cases, we’re poised to break the iron grip of coil, oil and gas.”

Here are five areas to watch, according to the new UNEP report.

  • 1. Renewable energy - the cheapest option

  • 2. Electric vehicles are accelerating into the mainstream

  • 3. Smarter buildings can reduce the need for air conditioning

  • 4. Heat pumps are transforming how we heat and cool buildings

  • 5. Cutting food waste offers one of the fastest climate wins

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