New UN report highlights 5 reasons for hope in climate fight

From warming oceans to more extreme weather, scientists detailed a world rapidly altered, with worse impacts likely to come unless greenhouse gas pollution falls dramatically. But the good news is that it is still possible for the world to forestall the most dire impacts. Over 100 countries have made informal pledges to achieve “net zero’’ human-caused carbon dioxide emissions around mid-century. A new UN report highlighted several climate-friendly technologies – like renewable energy – may be approaching "tipping points" to become mainstream. AFP