5 K-dramas with scenes so good, they became TikTok edit gold: Lovestruck in the City to Lovely Runner

Oh, some scenes were painful watch. And some of us who do spend hours scrolling (sigh), are ready to watch the same clips to different songs on TikTok. Lovestruck in the City, starring Ji Chang-wook and Kim Ji-won, is about many things, including the laborious process of healing, piecing oneself back together, and essentially, finding the meaning of 'there's more to you'. Ji-won's Eun-ho escapes from her bleak life to a summer that she won't ever forget. She meets Jae-won, and the two begin an intense, feverish relatiship, to the point that they even pretend to get married. However, out of fear that this isn't truly her life, Eun-ho vanishes again and a depressed Jae-won spends months trying to find her. One such scene that will always go down in the K-Drama hall of fame, is a tearful Jae-won, sitting in a bar, baring his broken heart to Eun-ho, unsure if its really her or not. It's so raw and real that most of us almost looked away as if we were intruding on something private.