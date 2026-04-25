5 K-dramas with scenes so good, they became TikTok edit gold: Lovestruck in the City to Lovely Runner

Some scenes are just so electric that you need an edit right away
What would a fandom be without its edits? Think about it.
Edits are the engine of fandom, those short, addictive clips set to the internet’s favourite songs (Wrecking Ball, Drop Dead, Fate of Ophelia). They distill a story into its most electric moments: the glances, the breakdowns, the love, the chemistry. The scenes you can’t stop replaying.
And that’s exactly where K-dramas excel. Few shows deliver emotion, tension, and visual payoff quite like they do, making them perfect edit material.
So this Saturday, here’s a look at the K-dramas that consistently turn into TikTok edit gold.
Oh, some scenes were painful watch. And some of us who do spend hours scrolling (sigh), are ready to watch the same clips to different songs on TikTok. Lovestruck in the City, starring Ji Chang-wook and Kim Ji-won, is about many things, including the laborious process of healing, piecing oneself back together, and essentially, finding the meaning of 'there's more to you'. Ji-won's Eun-ho escapes from her bleak life to a summer that she won't ever forget. She meets Jae-won, and the two begin an intense, feverish relatiship, to the point that they even pretend to get married. However, out of fear that this isn't truly her life, Eun-ho vanishes again and a depressed Jae-won spends months trying to find her. One such scene that will always go down in the K-Drama hall of fame, is a tearful Jae-won, sitting in a bar, baring his broken heart to Eun-ho, unsure if its really her or not. It's so raw and real that most of us almost looked away as if we were intruding on something private.
No doubt, Start-Up gave viewers a fully-fledged case of second-lead syndrome. Set in the fictional tech hub Sandbox, the story follows aspiring entrepreneurs struggling with ambition, failure, and complicated love. Led by Bae Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, and Kim Seon-ho, the drama revolves around broken families and second chances, too.
Dal-mi (Suzy) grows up cherishing anonymous letters that comforted her during a difficult childhood, and later sets out to find the person behind them. Ji-pyeong (Kim Seon-ho), who actually wrote those letters, convinces Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk) to pose as their author, setting off a love triangle built on good intentions and painful deception. As Dal-mi and Do-san grow closer while building their company, the truth, and a series of difficult choices, pull them apart.
One of the drama’s most vulnerable moments comes when Dal-mi travels a long distance to find Do-san after their separation. He asks several painful, disbelieving question, why it was so easy for her to find him? It’s a scene carried by silences as much as dialogue, and it cuts like a knife.
But for many viewers, Ji-pyeong’s arc hurts just as much, if not more. Watching him step back, despite loving Dal-mi and having been there from the very beginning, gives the show its most burning emotional ache. His restraint, missed timing, and acceptance turn him into the kind of second lead that really goes down in the K-Drama hall of fame.
This is pure, cheeky joy. Starring Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong, Kim Min-kyu, and Seol In-ah, this show was practically made for TikTok edits. You have heart-stopping romances from not just one, but two fantastic couples, and it’s peppered with hilarious moments, including the famous shriek from the heiress Jin Young-seo: "You know, I have no chingus!" Business Proposal focuses on CEO Kang Tae-moo getting set up on a blind date by his grandfather, but the intended date, Jin Young-seo, begs her best friend Shin Ha-ri to go in her place and scare him off. Ha-ri puts on her best shallow socialite act to get rejected, only to realise she’s accidentally 'dating' her own boss, kicking off a case of confused identities that the Archaeopteryx eventually sees right through. They fall in love, and it’s truly one of the most re-watchable office rom-coms ever made.
Ah, that twist in the first episode itself, sigh, sigh and double more sighs. Another show that's pure, high-stakes seretonin, starring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon, Lovely Runner is the true 'will-they-won't-they' time-travel love story. The show follows Im Sol, a devoted fangirl who gets the chance to travel back in time to save her favourite idol, Ryu Sun-jae, from a tragic fate. It’s a goldmine for TikTok because it hits every single trope editors live for: The 'he fell first and harder' reveals, the height difference, and that yellow umbrella scene that was practically designed for a 4K slow-mo transition. We go from 2008 high school vibes to soul-crushing 'across every timeline' devotion and every frame feels like it was shot just to be paired with a cinematic transition and a viral sped-up track.
Starring Jisoo and Seo In-guk, Boyfriend on Demand feels tailor-made for TikTok, as it's a rapid-fire carousel of romance tropes.
The premise follows Mi-rae, a burnt-out webtoon producer who signs up for a virtual reality dating service, slipping into different “worlds” with each simulation. One moment she’s in a chaebol fantasy, the next in a high-stakes thriller or a soft campus romance. For editors, it’s a dream: constant aesthetic switches, sharply defined moods, and endlessly loopable moments.
And there's the VR vs reality tension with her colleague, plus a rotating lineup of virtual boyfriends (including familiar faces like Lee Soo-hyuk and Lee Jae-wook), and it becomes a stream of main-character moments.