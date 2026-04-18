5 K-Dramas where one honest conversation would've ended the show: When The Phone Rings to Dynamite Kiss

This is a frustrating watch, because it started off with so much promise and then decided to switch storylines by Episode 6. Dynamite Kiss is essentially a 16-episode patience test where Ahn Eun-jin commits so hard to the 'fake married mom' bit to keep her job that you will wonder if she’s forgotten her own name, all while her boss, Jang Ki-yong wanders around looking rather confused. Their chemistry is on point, but the plot is accelerated by the 'martyr' complex, so thick that a single honest conversation about a family debt or a fake husband could've ended the show by lunch. In the beginning itself, Eun-jin's Go Da-rim, after enjoying a new romantic connection with Ki-yong's Ji-hyeok, suddenly rushes home to her ailing mother without any explanation to a baffled Hyeok (why, why do we do this?), only to find a job in his own company later. Suddenly, you’re knee-deep in drama you didn’t sign up for. And just when you think it can’t get more excessive, in comes the amnesia trope. Delightful.