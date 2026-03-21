5 K-Dramas to make you laugh, when you can't even smile: Fight for My Way to Welcome to Waikiki

If you're looking for a good laugh, we've got you covered
We all need a little laugh and cheer, now and then, even if the world around us is too intense to handle. Perhaps, that's why most of us turn to television and films for a relief and escape. And that's where K-Dramas will always be an ally. The K-world is dotted with gems that are so utterly re-watchable, and the most popular ones being Business Proposal, Reply Series, Mr Queen, Love to Hate You, Behind Your Touch.
If you're looking for more, we've got you covered. Take your pick.
Need a little 'aegyo' from Park Seo-joon and Kim Ji-won? They're here to serve. In this underdog tale of best friends (and we have the most endearing best friends to lovers tale), there are several fun, laugh-out-loud moments to balance out the intensity of fulfilling your dreams at any cost. And, some of them include a special appearance from Choi Woo-shik, no less, whose presence tends to rile up Park Seo-joon, too.
Hear us out. Yes, it is essentially a thriller about a Korean-Italian mafia (hello, Song Joong-ki!) consigliere who executes the bloodiest of revenge when provoked: But at its heart, it focuses on his return to Seoul to recover gold stashed away from under a plaza. And of course, he ends up helping the residents, each quirkier than the other. They form the 'Cassano family', and help him out whenever needed. Moreover, apart from downright evil CEO's and squads, Vincenzo also seems to have a little problem with a pigeon who rooms with him. Joong-ki and Jeo Yeon-been are an absolute treat to watch in this series, with Yeon-been fully leaning into absurd caricature when needed, and somehow that just works well in her favour.
This might have a serious premise, but it is peppered with so much heart that you can't help but just chuckle at some scenes. The laughs are driven by the 'fish-out-of-water' physical comedy, specifically watching a woman swagger with the unrefined mannerisms of a mob boss and an office worker suddenly grappling with a literal K-pop star's physique. Supported by a colourful cast of bewildered family members and a whimsical, genre-shifting soundtrack, the story leans into its fantastical premise with a wink, turning the tragedy of the afterlife into a wholesome experience. Its international popularity, from Southeast Asia to the US, proves that the hilarious struggle of trying to act "normal" while trapped in a stranger's body is a universal language that keeps viewers hooked from the first episode to the epilogue.
Kill Me, Heal Me turns a high-stakes psychological premise into a comedic whirlwind by leaning into the sheer, unpredictable absurdity of Ji Sung’s seven alter-egos. The humour explodes as a buttoned-up business heir suddenly transforms into 'Ahn Yo-na,' a mischievous teenage girl obsessed with idols, or the thick-accented 'Ferry Park,' leaving the bewildered psychiatric resident Oh Ri-jin and her investigative brother Oh Ri-on (played by a brilliantly frantic Park Seo-joon) to scramble through the aftermath. You can enjoy the jarring transitions to a soundtrack that heightens the absurdity as well as someone chasing boy bands, you can be assured the show finds its 'fun' in the struggle to maintain a professional facade while a seven-way identity crisis is constantly threatening to blow his cover.
Welcome to Waikiki is centered on three failing filmmakers struggling to run a guesthouse. The comedy is anchored by the brilliant physical performances of the main cast—most notably Lee Yi-kyung, whose extreme commitment to landing minor acting roles (like being stuck in full Chewbacca makeup or a special effects suit) leads to witty visual gags. The production feels like a cheery sitcom where the supporting characters, including a quirky single mom and a sister who has to shave her facial hair, constantly escalate the confusion through a series of 'how did we get here?' accidents. Complemented by a bouncy, upbeat soundtrack and a 'slice-of-life' energy that turns every minor inconvenience into a theatrical disaster, the show’s relentless humour and relatable 'loser' energy made it such a viral hit that it spawned a second season and earned a massive international following as the gold standard for K-drama comedy.