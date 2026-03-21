5 K-Dramas to make you laugh, when you can't even smile: Fight for My Way to Welcome to Waikiki

Hear us out. Yes, it is essentially a thriller about a Korean-Italian mafia (hello, Song Joong-ki!) consigliere who executes the bloodiest of revenge when provoked: But at its heart, it focuses on his return to Seoul to recover gold stashed away from under a plaza. And of course, he ends up helping the residents, each quirkier than the other. They form the 'Cassano family', and help him out whenever needed. Moreover, apart from downright evil CEO's and squads, Vincenzo also seems to have a little problem with a pigeon who rooms with him. Joong-ki and Jeo Yeon-been are an absolute treat to watch in this series, with Yeon-been fully leaning into absurd caricature when needed, and somehow that just works well in her favour.