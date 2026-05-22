From nostalgic favourites to dark thrillers, here’s the best of what's on this weekend
Dubai: Whether you’re heading out for a big-screen spectacle or staying in for a binge session, this weekend’s lineup is stacked with returning favourites, fresh thrillers, and long-awaited sequels.
From supernatural romance and courtroom drama to superhero chaos and nostalgic re-releases, there’s something for every kind of viewer.
A psychological supernatural romance, Obsession follows a man whose wish to be loved back by his longtime crush takes a dark turn when reality begins to warp around their relationship. What starts as emotional longing quickly spirals into something unsettling, blurring the line between affection and obsession, and raising questions about control, consent, and consequence.
Starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, the film follows a couple preparing for their wedding, whose seemingly stable relationship begins to shift when unexpected revelations surface in the days leading up to the ceremony. The story examines how love, trust, and perception can quietly unravel even in relationships that appear secure from the outside.
The beloved animated classic returns to cinemas for its anniversary re-release. The story follows an unlikely hero, a grumpy ogre who is forced into a quest that turns into an unexpected adventure. Even after two decades, its mix of fairy-tale parody, humor, and heart remains the core appeal for new and old audiences alike.
The Malayalam psychological thriller returns with Mohanlal reprising his role as Georgekutty, the man who once outsmarted an entire police investigation to protect his family. Set four and a half years after the events of Drishyam 2, the third film revisits the lingering consequences of the family’s buried secrets as new evidence, unresolved suspicions, and familiar faces begin circling back into their lives.
A glossy reality show exploring influencer culture, ambition, and social status. It follows the ultra rich desi personalities navigating fame, image-building, and flaunting their riches.
Where to watch: Netflix
A psychological thriller about an ordinary woman whose life begins to unravel after witnessing a disturbing incident involving her child’s football match. As she digs deeper, she finds herself caught in a web of secrets and emotional instability.
Where to watch: Apple TV
7. The Boroughs
A supernatural mystery set inside a retirement community, where residents begin experiencing unexplained and disturbing events. The series blends horror focusing on aging, isolation, and buried secrets coming back to life.
Where to watch: Netflix
Whether you’re heading to the cinema for Shrek nostalgia or spending the weekend catching up on OTT releases, there’s enough here to keep your watchlist busy for the next few days.