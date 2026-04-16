GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

What to watch this weekend in the UAE: From Bhoot Bangla to BTS’ Arirang

From cinemas to streaming, here is everything worth watching this weekend

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Poster art for 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' now streaming in the UAE
Poster art for 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' now streaming in the UAE
Nintendo and Illumination/Universal Pictures

Dubai: Whether you are heading to the cinema or settling in for a streaming night, this weekend is stacked. Here is everything opening and streaming right now.

In cinemas

Bhoot Bangla 

Akshay Kumar and Tabu team up for this horror comedy about a man who inherits his grandfather's ancestral palace in a remote North Indian town, only to discover the local legend about cursed weddings might be very, very real. Directed with a generous dose of chaos and comedy, this one is built for a big screen crowd.

  • Genre: Comedy

  • Runtime: 180 minutes

  • Language: Hindi with Arabic and English subtitles

  • In cinemas: Now

Lee Cronin's The Mummy 

A journalist's daughter vanishes into the desert without a trace. Eight years later, she comes back, and what should be a joyful reunion quickly turns into something far darker. From the director of Evil Dead Rise, this one leans hard into dread.

  • Genre: Horror

  • Runtime: 135 minutes

  • Language: English with Arabic subtitles

  • In cinemas: Now

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

BTS World Tour Arirang in Japan: Live Viewing 

Miss the Tokyo leg of BTS's historic world tour? Catch it live on the big screen this Saturday. Spanning 34 cities and 82 shows worldwide, the Arirang tour features a spectacular 360-degree in-the-round stage and marks the group's first large-scale tour in four years.

  • Genre: Concert

  • Language: English

  • In cinemas: Saturday, April 18

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie 

Already in cinemas and still very much worth catching, the follow-up to the 2023 billion-dollar hit is back with the same cast, the same filmmakers and a whole new galaxy to explore. A solid family outing.

  • Genre: Animated action

  • Runtime: 100 minutes

  • Language: English with Arabic subtitles

  • In cinemas: Now

On streaming— Netflix

Do Deewaane Seher Mein

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur play two ambitious Mumbai professionals who agree to a brutally honest, no-filter relationship, only to be tested by distance and timing. A modern romance for anyone who has ever wondered if honesty alone is enough.

  • Genre: Romantic Drama

  • Runtime: 125 minutes

  • Language: Hindi with Arabic and English subtitles

  • Streaming: Now on Netflix

Matka King — Amazon Prime Video 

Set in 1960s Bombay, this crime thriller follows a cotton trader who uses his mathematical mind to build an illegal gambling empire, before the underworld and law enforcement close in. Vijay Varma leads and is absolutely in his element here.

  • Genre: Crime Thriller

  • Runtime: 145 minutes

  • Language: Hindi with Arabic and English subtitles

  • Streaming: Now on Amazon Prime Video

Beef Season 2 — Netflix 

Oscar Isaac and Charles Melton star in this darkly funny follow-up to the Emmy-winning series. This time, a parking dispute at a country club between a high-strung manager and a struggling employee spirals into full-scale psychological warfare, pulling in their families and colleagues along the way.

  • Genre: Dark Comedy

  • Runtime: 110 minutes

  • Language: English with Arabic subtitles

  • Streaming: Now on Netflix

Roommates — Netflix 

Adam Sandler's daughters Sunny and Sadie lead this comedy about a college freshman whose dream roommate situation quickly turns into an all-out prank war. Light, fun and exactly what a Friday night calls for.

  • Genre: Comedy

  • Runtime: 95 minutes

  • Language: English with Arabic subtitles

  • Streaming: Now on Netflix

Dust Bunny — OSN+ / HBO Max 

Mads Mikkelsen and Sigourney Weaver in a horror fantasy about an eight-year-old who hires a hitman to kill the monster living under her bed. It is as wonderfully strange as it sounds, and easily the most original watch of the weekend.

  • Genre: Horror / Fantasy

  • Runtime: 115 minutes

  • Language: English with Arabic subtitles

  • Streaming: Now on OSN+ / HBO Max

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEhollywoodbollywoodlifestyleUAE cinema guide

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ahli's English forward Ivan Toney

Referee told Ivan Toney to focus on AFC

2m read
Five English clubs can now qualify for next season's Champions League

Premier League gets five Champions League spots again

3m read
Chelsea's Spanish defender #03 Marc Cucurella heads the ball during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea at Selhurst Park in south London on January 25, 2026.

Cucurella picks shaving head over joining Madrid

2m read
Boy rescued after falling into Khor Fakkan stream

Boy rescued after falling into Khor Fakkan stream

1m read