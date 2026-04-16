From cinemas to streaming, here is everything worth watching this weekend
Dubai: Whether you are heading to the cinema or settling in for a streaming night, this weekend is stacked. Here is everything opening and streaming right now.
Akshay Kumar and Tabu team up for this horror comedy about a man who inherits his grandfather's ancestral palace in a remote North Indian town, only to discover the local legend about cursed weddings might be very, very real. Directed with a generous dose of chaos and comedy, this one is built for a big screen crowd.
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 180 minutes
Language: Hindi with Arabic and English subtitles
In cinemas: Now
A journalist's daughter vanishes into the desert without a trace. Eight years later, she comes back, and what should be a joyful reunion quickly turns into something far darker. From the director of Evil Dead Rise, this one leans hard into dread.
Genre: Horror
Runtime: 135 minutes
Language: English with Arabic subtitles
In cinemas: Now
Miss the Tokyo leg of BTS's historic world tour? Catch it live on the big screen this Saturday. Spanning 34 cities and 82 shows worldwide, the Arirang tour features a spectacular 360-degree in-the-round stage and marks the group's first large-scale tour in four years.
Genre: Concert
Language: English
In cinemas: Saturday, April 18
Already in cinemas and still very much worth catching, the follow-up to the 2023 billion-dollar hit is back with the same cast, the same filmmakers and a whole new galaxy to explore. A solid family outing.
Genre: Animated action
Runtime: 100 minutes
Language: English with Arabic subtitles
In cinemas: Now
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur play two ambitious Mumbai professionals who agree to a brutally honest, no-filter relationship, only to be tested by distance and timing. A modern romance for anyone who has ever wondered if honesty alone is enough.
Genre: Romantic Drama
Runtime: 125 minutes
Language: Hindi with Arabic and English subtitles
Streaming: Now on Netflix
Set in 1960s Bombay, this crime thriller follows a cotton trader who uses his mathematical mind to build an illegal gambling empire, before the underworld and law enforcement close in. Vijay Varma leads and is absolutely in his element here.
Genre: Crime Thriller
Runtime: 145 minutes
Language: Hindi with Arabic and English subtitles
Streaming: Now on Amazon Prime Video
Oscar Isaac and Charles Melton star in this darkly funny follow-up to the Emmy-winning series. This time, a parking dispute at a country club between a high-strung manager and a struggling employee spirals into full-scale psychological warfare, pulling in their families and colleagues along the way.
Genre: Dark Comedy
Runtime: 110 minutes
Language: English with Arabic subtitles
Streaming: Now on Netflix
Adam Sandler's daughters Sunny and Sadie lead this comedy about a college freshman whose dream roommate situation quickly turns into an all-out prank war. Light, fun and exactly what a Friday night calls for.
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 95 minutes
Language: English with Arabic subtitles
Streaming: Now on Netflix
Mads Mikkelsen and Sigourney Weaver in a horror fantasy about an eight-year-old who hires a hitman to kill the monster living under her bed. It is as wonderfully strange as it sounds, and easily the most original watch of the weekend.
Genre: Horror / Fantasy
Runtime: 115 minutes
Language: English with Arabic subtitles
Streaming: Now on OSN+ / HBO Max