From art walks to free bowling and golf, here’s what to do in Dubai this weekend
Dubai: Looking for a way to enjoy the city without spending a dirham? From beach clubs to revamped underwater worlds, Dubai is packed with limited-time freebies right now. Here is where to head for a great experience at zero cost.
Located at the trendy J1 Beach, this Polynesian-inspired destination offers a slice of tropical paradise. Through their Sunbed Society deal, you can enjoy a complimentary sunbed on weekdays with no minimum spend required. It is the perfect spot for those looking to lounge by the shore, soak up the vibrant coastal atmosphere and enjoy a high-end beach day in a relaxed setting. Weekends come with a Dh300 redeemable charge, but weekday access is completely free.
What: Free sunbed all day, no minimum spend
When: Monday to Friday, open daily 10am to 1am
Where: J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, Dubai
This Bali-inspired sanctuary on West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, is known for its chic, laid-back vibe and stunning views of the Dubai Marina skyline. On weekdays, the club offers free sunbeds with no cover charge, letting you settle into their signature loungers and enjoy one of the most Instagrammable beachfronts in the city. A perfect mid-week escape with nothing to pay.
What: Free sunbeds, no minimum spend
When: Monday to Friday, open Sunday to Thursday 10am to 1am, Friday to Saturday 10am to 2am
Where: West Beach, Palm Jumeirah
As one of the world's largest waterparks, Aquaventure at Atlantis The Palm is a bucket-list experience for thrill-seekers and families alike. Until Sunday, April 19, you can claim up to four free tickets per booking, provided you reserve them online in advance. With 105 slides and attractions including the world's tallest waterslide, the longest family water coaster of its kind and the region's first cliff jumping experience, this is a rare chance to tick off a world-class attraction without spending a thing.
What: Free entry, up to four tickets per booking, must be booked online in advance
When: Until Sunday, April 19
Where: Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah
Also within Atlantis The Palm, the Lost World Aquarium has just undergone a major revamp and is well worth a visit. The attraction now features 14 interactive rooms, immersive storytelling, live mermaid performances and stunning projection displays that bring an underwater world to life. Educational, enchanting and completely free until April 19, with tickets available to book online in the same way as Aquaventure.
What: Free entry, up to four tickets per booking, must be booked online in advance
When: Until Sunday, April 19
Where: Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah
For something a little more active, Five Iron Golf at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi is offering unlimited free mini-golf on its nine-hole course until the end of the month. No time limits, no hidden costs, just show up and play. Whether you are heading out with friends, family or just looking for a fun evening, it is a great way to spend a few hours in a lively, social setting.
What: Unlimited free mini-golf
When: Until Thursday, April 30, open Monday to Thursday 7am to 1am, Friday to Saturday 7am to 2am
Where: The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, Dubai Marina
Transforming Al Quoz into a month-long celebration of contemporary art, community and conversation. But don’t expect a stiff, white-wall gallery experience. This weekend sets the tone with a mix of new exhibition openings, artist-led conversations, guided tours and “slow art walks” designed to make you linger a little longer.
Whether you’re deep into the art scene or just want a different kind of weekend outing, it’s one of those spaces where you can wander, pause, and maybe even leave feeling a little inspired.
What: Gallery openings, talks, tours, slow art walks
When: April 18 – May 18 (opening weekend events from April 18)
Where: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz
How: Free entry, some sessions may require RSVP
BrewDog Bluewaters is giving you a very solid excuse to ditch your usual café plans. Think free bowling and darts all day.The space leans into that industrial, social vibe BrewDog is known for.
What: Free bowling + free darts
When: Daily (limited slots)
Where: Bluewaters Island, Dubai
How: Pre-book a 30-minute session (slots are limited)
If you’re looking for something more relaxed, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark are offering a family-friendly daycation that feels like a mini holiday without leaving the city. You’ll get access to Jungle Bay Waterpark, family pools, a private beach and kids’ clubs, so whether you're going with friends or family, there’s enough to fill an entire day.
The best part: Kids under 12 go free, and while adults pay Dh100, it’s fully redeemable on food, so it doesn’t really feel like an entry fee.
The vibe is easygoing resort luxury sunbeds, slow afternoons, and the option to switch between doing absolutely nothing and everything.
What: Family daycation access (waterpark, pools, beach, kids’ clubs)
When: Ongoing
Where: Mina Seyahi Beach, Dubai Marina
How: Kids under 12 free; adults Dh100 (fully redeemable on food)
Swingers the Crazy Golf Club, is turning things up with unlimited golf all day until April 30. Expect neon-lit courses and great music. Perfect for groups, especially if you’re looking for something interactive that doesn’t feel overly structured.
What: Unlimited crazy golf
When: Until April 30
Where: Bluewaters Island, Dubai
How: Pre-booking required (limited availability)
Topgolf Dubai is offering free 30-minute gameplay plus a free bay reservation, but only during select off-peak hours.
Go before 7pm or after 10pm, and you’ll get to swing without the usual price tag. There’s also free putt-putt in the garden and popcorn at the Bunker arcade. The vibe shifts depending on when you go, earlier slots are more relaxed, while late nights bring in a more social, high-energy crowd.
What: Free 30-minute gameplay + free bay reservation, plus extras
When: Before 7pm and after 10pm (timings vary)
Where: Emirates Golf Club, Al Thanyah 3
How: Pre-booking recommended for free slots
If you plan it right, you could realistically build an entire weekend out of this list, without spending much at all. The only real challenge? Picking where to start.