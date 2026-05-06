Floating walkway, night swimming and more at Dubai’s revamped Al Mamzar Beach
Dubai: Dubai's beloved Al Mamzar Beach has reopened to the public following an extensive overhaul, with Dubai Municipality unveiling the first phase of the ambitious Dh500 million Al Mamzar Beaches project on Tuesday, 5 May.
Spanning 2.75 million square feet, the newly transformed Khor Al Mamzar Beach boasts a dramatically expanded swimming shoreline, with standout additions including a new night beach and floating walkway.
The development forms part of a broader masterplan that will eventually include the Al Mamzar Corniche, with annual visitor numbers expected to reach seven million once the second phase is complete.
Here is everything residents and visitors can expect from one of Dubai's most popular family destinations:
One of the most striking additions to the newly revamped beach is the region's first floating walkway. Extending out over the water, the structure doubles as a launch point for a range of water-based activities, including paddling and kayaking, offering visitors a unique vantage point of the shoreline.
Active visitors are well catered for with more than 5.5 kilometres of dedicated running, walking and cycling tracks winding through the beach. Cyclists will also find a free self-repair station along the route, a practical touch for those who come on two wheels.
Al Mamzar has joined Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah as one of Dubai's select public beaches to offer night swimming. A 300-metre illuminated tower now lights up both the surrounding area and the water, allowing residents and visitors to swim around the clock, a particularly welcome option during the sweltering summer months when an evening dip is far more appealing than a midday one.
The beach's leisure offering has expanded considerably:
Visitors can now enjoy a padel court, volleyball and football pitches, new playgrounds, and outdoor gym equipment.
On the water, a range of activities is available including jet skiing, kayaking, paddle boating and flyboarding.
Designated BBQ zones have also been introduced across the beach area, making it an even more attractive spot for family gatherings.
The sandy beachfront itself has been expanded by 110 per cent, now spanning 182,000 square metres. Public facilities have increased by 400 per cent, bringing the total to 20, with a further eight recreational amenities added to the mix.
The Al Mamzar Beaches project forms part of a broader Dh3 billion initiative to upgrade Dubai’s coastline and increase beach capacity by up to 170 per cent.
The initiative aligns with directives from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to expand Dubai’s beaches and infrastructure in response to growing demand, while supporting the goal of positioning the emirate as the world’s best city to live in by 2040. The broader plan spans several coastal areas, including Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim and Jebel Ali, with developments scheduled through to 2030.