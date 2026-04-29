Visit these beach and pool clubs in Dubai that give you more for what you spend
Dubai: This May, Dubai is offering a rare window of 'open-door' access to some of its most exclusive pool and beaches.
Before the peak summer heat sets in, several high-end beach clubs and resorts have dropped their entry fees or introduced fully redeemable offers to welcome the community.
Based on the latest deals for, here is your guide to the best free-access pool and beach spots in Dubai.
Perched 200 meters above the city on the 50th floor of the Palm Tower, AURA is the world's highest 360-degree infinity pool. For May 2026, it features special community incentives and rare family access windows.
When: Daily, with various time slots: Sunrise (6AM – 9AM), Morning (10AM – 2PM), Afternoon (3PM – 7PM), and Night (8PM – 11PM).
Where: The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah.
Pricing: For UAE Residents 10,000 complimentary pool tickets are being given away. These tickets cover pool entry only; a minimum spend is required and is fully redeemable on F&B and boutique items. A valid Emirates ID is a must for complimentary access.
Age Policy: Standard pool access is generally for guests aged 15 and above.
Validity: May 31, 2026.
This chic, upscale poolside escape on Bluewaters Island offers a glamorous energy with a stylish sun-soaked atmosphere. It is ideal for elegant afternoon lounging.
When: Daily, 10AM – Sunset.
Where: Delano Dubai, Bluewaters Island.
Pricing: Monday - Thursday: Dh250 (fully redeemable on F&B).
Age policy: Adults only (16+)
Validity: Ongoing for May 2026.
Drift Beach is known for its views of the Dubai Marina skyline. It features premium sunbeds and a calm, upscale vibe.
When: Daily, from 10AM.
Where: One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina.
Pricing: First 30 ladies enjoy complimentary sun loungers with F&B from Tuesday to Friday. Weekday gents' entry starts at Dh150 (fully redeemable); Saturday–Sunday entry is Dh200 (fully redeemable).
UAE residents also have a 20 per cent discount on F&B at the restaurant.
Validity: Ongoing for May 2026.
Barasti offers a casual party atmosphere with a lively crowd and direct beachfront views. It is one of the few places with a consistent no-entry-fee policy.
When: Daily, 9AM – 3AM.
Where: Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark.
Pricing: Free entry daily for all.
Clauses: No reservations; beds are first-come, first-served. Valid ID is required for entry.
Validity: Year-round.
Housed in The Club at Palm West Beach, this vibrant venue features fun seaside lounge and Mediterranean cuisine.
When: Daily, 10AM - Sunset.
Where: The Club, Palm West Beach.
Pricing: Monday – Friday: Complimentary access. Saturday – Sunday: AED 200 (fully redeemable on F&B).
Clauses: All ages are welcome on the beach.
Validity: Ongoing for May 2026.
An upscale beach club on West Beach that offers poolside lounging with views of the Marina skyline.
When: Daily, 10AM – 7PM.
Where: West Beach, Palm Jumeirah.
Pricing: AED 150 per person (fully redeemable). UAE residents can redeem free pool and beach access on weekdays.
Age policy: Children aged 16 and under receive complimentary access when accompanied by parents.
Validity: Ongoing for May 2026.
With the summer heat approaching, by taking advantage of fully redeemable passes and exclusive resident offers, you can experience the best of the city's coastal lifestyle while keeping your budget intact.
Just remember to book ahead where required and carry your Emirates ID to ensure you don't miss out on these seasonal gems before the indoor season begins.