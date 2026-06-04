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7 Free things to do in Dubai this June: Movies, fitness, and wellness resets

No budget? No problem. Discover the best wellness resets and movie night happening

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji, Reporter
4 MIN READ
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From open-air beach cinemas to free indoor gyms, here is how to enjoy the city this month without spending a single dirham.
From open-air beach cinemas to free indoor gyms, here is how to enjoy the city this month without spending a single dirham.
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Dubai: Who says Dubai always has to break the bank? If you’re looking to stay active, relaxed, and entertained this June without spending a single dirham, the city has some spectacular free events lined up.

From indoor sports havens to movie nights under the stars, here is your ultimate guide to the best free activities in town.

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1. Cool down with free indoor gym and jogging

When the June summer heat hits its stride, take your workouts indoors. Dubai Sports World is returning for its 16th edition, transforming massive indoor halls into a sports paradise.

While the venue hosts everything from football and basketball to padel and cricket, you can access the fully equipped gym and indoor jogging track completely free of charge. It is the ultimate way to stay fit and active in a crisp, air-conditioned environment.

Where: Dubai Sports World, Za’abeel Halls 2-6, Dubai World Trade Centre

When: Daily, 8:00 AM - 12:00 AM (June 19 - August 25)

2. Catch a free movie night by the beach in Palm Jumeirah

Unwind for the weekend with an open-air cinema experience right on the Palm. Fluid Beach Club is hosting free movie screenings complete with comfortable poolside lounge seating, relaxed beach club vibes, and gorgeous skyline views. Entry is free for everyone starting at 7:00 PM, making it the perfect sunset-to-evening plan. While there is plenty of food and drink available to purchase, soaking in the movie and the ocean breeze won’t cost you a thing.

Where: Fluid Beach Club, TH8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort, Palm Jumeirah

When: Every Friday from 7:00 PM

3. Experience yogalates Under the Iconic DIFC Gate

If you missed the early session, make sure to book your spot for this one. The free event blends the stretching of yoga with the core-strengthening power of Pilates. Set against the backdrop of the DIFC Gate, it offers an incredible view and a high-energy wellness vibe.

Where: Gate Avenue, DIFC

When: Wednesday, June 24, 7:00 PM – 9:15 PM

4. Pamper yourself at a free ladies’ wellness day

Ladies, this one is for you. If you need a premium midweek reset, the MOVE wellness program at FIVE is opening its doors. You can enjoy complimentary gym sessions and pool access, allowing you to break a sweat in a high-energy fitness environment and then cool off by the pool. It’s a luxury experience without the luxury price tag. (Note: Booking ahead is required via call).

Where: MOVE at FIVE Palm Jumeirah & FIVE Jumeirah Village

When: Wednesdays (Palm Jumeirah) & Thursdays (JVC)

5. Try a first-time Cryotherapy or Red Light session

If you've been curious about recovery trends, June is your chance to try it for free. Avida Longevity is running a special promotion throughout the month: if you bring along someone who has never been to the clinic before, their very first Cryotherapy or Red Light session is entirely on the house. It’s the perfect excuse to grab a friend and experience a premium wellness boost.

Where: Avida Longevity, Jumeirah

When: All through June

6. Join the community at Kite Beach fitness Clubs

For the early birds and outdoor lovers who don't mind the morning breeze, Kite Beach is bustling with free community fitness clubs. Perfect for outdoor training and meeting new people.

Where: Kite Beach, Dubai

When: Tuesdays at 7:00 AM & Saturdays at 4:45 PM (Fit at Kite)

Whether your goal is to stay cool in a sprawling indoor jogging track, catch a movie on the sand, or reset your mind and body with yoga underneath the city skyline, Dubai proves that you don't need a massive budget to enjoy a premium lifestyle.

These free community events make it easier than ever to prioritize your health, entertainment, and social life without spending a single dirham. Simply grab a friend, book your slots where needed, and dive into everything the city has to offer this month!

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