From beachfront fan zones to cinema screens, here is where to catch every remaining match
Dubai: From Vozinha, Haaland, to Mbappe's boot race with Messi and who is going to win the trophy and take it home. With the World Cup down to its final matches, Dubai has no shortage of places to catch the semis and the final on July 19, from cinema screens to beachfront fan zones. Here is where to go for the final showdown of the tournament.
The DWTC Fanzone by DXB LIVE screens every match live in a family-friendly setting, with live entertainment, interactive activities and food and drink on offer throughout. The fan zone opens an hour before every match, with commentary in Arabic.
Where: Dubai World Trade Centre When: Opens 1 hour before every match Price: From Dh63
Running for 39 days through the World Cup, 24 hours a day, Emirates Our Home combines live match screenings with concerts, family activities and international entertainment inside a fully air-conditioned venue. There is a dedicated Family Area, kept separate from the licensed VIP and dining areas, alongside a kids' programme running until 11pm. Entry runs from Dh85 on Saturdays and Dh200 on Wednesdays and Sundays, with tiered experiences also available: Family (Dh200), Dining (Dh300), VIP (Dh600) and a Diamond VVIP table for eight (Dh6,000), part of which is redeemable on food, drinks and merchandise. Entry outside the family area is 21 plus, with valid ID required.
Where: Dubai When: Running through the World Cup final, 24 hours a day Price: From Dh85 (Saturdays) up to Dh6,000 (Diamond VVIP table for eight)
This beachfront fan zone on Palm Jumeirah sets up multiple large screens across outdoor and beachside viewing areas, with smokehouse barbecue, drinks and outdoor shisha on offer, plus themed activities and complimentary parking. For the semis and final specifically, on July 14, 15 and 19, entry is Dh150, which includes a Dh75 cover charge that is itself redeemable, with half the admission price redeemable against food and drinks.
Where: Palm Jumeirah When: July 14, 15 and 19 Price: Dh150 (Dh75 of which is redeemable)
Topgolf Dubai is putting itself forward as one of the city's more unusual football venues, with free entry, no cover charge, and a one hour gameplay voucher when you reserve a bay, fully redeemable on food and drinks. There is a daily happy hour with drinks from Dh45, plus a halftime football bingo game during selected matches that could win a trip to the F1 in Abu Dhabi. Spend Dh200 or more on food and drinks during the tournament and you also earn a stamp toward a draw for return flights to New York.
Where: Topgolf Dubai When: Throughout the tournament, including the semis and final Price: Free entry; drinks from Dh45
For anyone who wants the final on the biggest screen possible, VOX Cinemas is broadcasting it live in select cinemas across the UAE, including Dubai, with proper cinema picture and sound. Good for families or fans who would rather focus on the match than the crowd around them.
Where: Select VOX Cinemas across Dubai When: July 19 (final) Price: Standard cinema ticket pricing
Reel Cinemas is also screening the final live on July 19, with the broadcast running for around two hours and 50 minutes. Screenings are listed at Dubai Mall and Dubai Marina Mall, with an English and Arabic commentary showing at 11pm at Dubai Marina Mall.
Where: Dubai Mall and Dubai Marina Mall When: July 19, 11pm screening (Dubai Marina Mall, English and Arabic commentary) Price: Standard cinema ticket pricing
Speakeasy in the heart of JBR is screening the final on July 19, with match-day sharing platters built for the occasion: a One-Meter Hot Dog, an Offside Meat Platter or a Side Kick Veggie Platter, each paired with a bucket of six drinks. A standalone drinks bucket is available separately, with more food and drink offers running throughout the tournament.
Where: Sheraton The Walk, JBR When: July 19 (final) Price: Dh200 (drinks bucket) to Dh230 (with a sharing platter)
FIVE Palm Jumeirah's dedicated football viewing zone screens the tournament's biggest remaining matches across two giant screens plus more around the venue, with live DJs and Asian-inspired bites to match the energy. Packages include three drinks, with a pre-match happy hour offering two selected drinks for the price of one, and a private viewing booth available for those who want to be right in the middle of it.
Where: FIVE Palm Jumeirah When: Thursday to Saturday, 7pm to 2am; Sunday, 7pm to 1am Price: From Dh129 (includes three drinks)
On the 16th floor of FIVE Palm Jumeirah, The Penthouse Dubai, rated the Middle East's number one nightclub and rooftop lounge by DJ Mag, screens matches on its big screens throughout opening hours, without live commentary, so the football plays out against one of the city's best skyline views while the party carries on around it.
Where: FIVE Palm Jumeirah When: Daily, 5pm to 4am Price: À la carte
Dubai's most awarded gastropub is going all out for the final stretch of the tournament, screening every match across more than 19 big screens with one of the largest drinks selections in the city, over 23 on tap. Expect drink bundles built for the big matches, live entertainment and a daily happy hour to get the atmosphere going before kick-off.
Where: FIVE LUXE JBR When: Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 2am; Friday and Saturday, 11am to 3am; Sunday, 11am to 2am Price: À la carte, with drink bundles for the biggest fixtures
FIVE Jumeirah Village's own Goose Island brings the same big screen setup west, with more than 19 screens, over 20 drinks on tap, private viewing booths for groups and a pet-friendly terrace. Expect host nation inspired bites, drink bundles and live music through the final rounds.
Where: FIVE Jumeirah Village When: Monday to Wednesday, 12pm to 2am; Thursday to Saturday, 12pm to 3am Price: À la carte, with drink bundles for the biggest fixtures
For the semis and final, Soul St. Dubai combines giant screens with a genuinely global street food spread, Mexican, Asian and Middle Eastern bites among them, set against its usual street art and live music backdrop. Sit outdoors for the atmosphere, including outdoor shisha, or head into the air-conditioned dining room if the heat gets to be too much.
Where: FIVE Jumeirah Village When: Daily, 12.30pm to 3am Price: À la carte (Dh100 minimum spend outdoors, Dh200 indoors)