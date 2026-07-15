Topgolf Dubai is putting itself forward as one of the city's more unusual football venues, with free entry, no cover charge, and a one hour gameplay voucher when you reserve a bay, fully redeemable on food and drinks. There is a daily happy hour with drinks from Dh45, plus a halftime football bingo game during selected matches that could win a trip to the F1 in Abu Dhabi. Spend Dh200 or more on food and drinks during the tournament and you also earn a stamp toward a draw for return flights to New York.