GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football /
World Cup

Inside Dubai’s fan zones: The closest thing to a World Cup stadium without leaving the city

After watching Spain beat France at DWTC, here's why I'd skip the sofa and head to fanzone

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
France vs Spain in semi final at the biggest FAN ZONE at Dubai Festival City-Dubai
France vs Spain in semi final at the biggest FAN ZONE at Dubai Festival City-Dubai
Ahmad Alotbi / Gulf News

Dubai: If you ask me where the best seat in Dubai is for the World Cup final, my answer is going to sound almost suspiciously official: a Fan Zone.

Specifically, somewhere like DWTC or Emirates Our Home at Festival City. I know how that sounds coming from a journalist, we are the sort of people who default to the official option on principle. But I promise I have actual reasons for this one, and most of them come from a Tuesday night I spent at DWTC watching Spain take on France, or France take on Spain, depending on who you were rooting for.

First, the practical case. DWTC's setup is built for exactly this. There are three screens in the hall, one enormous one and two smaller ones flanking it on either side, which means wherever you end up sitting, you are still getting a genuinely crisp, cinema quality picture rather than squinting at something from the back. If you want the literal cinema experience instead, VOX and Reel are both screening every match too, and there is nothing wrong with that option if picture and sound are really all you care about.

But a screening room for a football match, albeit will be full of football fans, but not a football crowd, and that is really the whole argument. A Fan Zone gives you fans, real ones, doing what fans do(the embedded insta video above paints the picture.)

At DWTC that night, there was a full band going, someone leading chants on a drum kit, another guy on what sounded like a trombone, and at one point the crowd broke into something that reminded me of that viral Norwegian rowing chant, the one where everyone mimes pulling oars together in time. It did not matter who around you was backing Spain or France. Everyone joined in anyway. That is the bit you cannot get from a sofa or a cinema seat: a room full of strangers deciding, for ninety minutes, to be on the same side.

By the time the final whistle went, it genuinely felt like the closest thing to being inside the stadium itself, without the flight or the ticket price. That, in full, is the case for a Fan Zone.

Fanzones around Dubai

If DWTC's setup and atmosphere sound like your kind of Sunday, the Fanzone by du opens an hour before kick-off, with commentary in Arabic and entry from Dh63.

For something bigger and built to last the whole day, Emirates Our Home at Festival City runs 24 hours through the tournament, combining the match itself with concerts, family activities and entertainment inside an air-conditioned venue, alongside a dedicated Family Area.

Entry runs from Dh85 on Saturdays and Dh200 on Wednesdays and Sundays, with Family, Dining, VIP and Diamond VVIP ticket tiers also available for anyone who wants to make more of a day of it.

For a beachfront alternative, Palm Jumeirah's own Fan Zone sets up multiple large screens right along the water, with barbecue and outdoor seating, priced at Dh150 for the day of the final.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
Show More
Related Topics:
FIFA World CuplifestyleFIFA

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

France just can't seem to overcome the Spanish

Three summers of heartbreak: Spain beat France again

4m read
Emirates Our Home Fan Zone in Festival City

12 free and paid places to watch the World Cup final

5m read
Lamine Yamal has an incredible record against France

How family friends inspired Lamine Yamal's Arabic name

3m read
Dubai's biggest dedicated FIFA fan zone is open 24 hours a day and running right through to 19 July.

World Cup fan zones and more: Dubai weekend guide

5m read