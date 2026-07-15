After watching Spain beat France at DWTC, here's why I'd skip the sofa and head to fanzone
Dubai: If you ask me where the best seat in Dubai is for the World Cup final, my answer is going to sound almost suspiciously official: a Fan Zone.
Specifically, somewhere like DWTC or Emirates Our Home at Festival City. I know how that sounds coming from a journalist, we are the sort of people who default to the official option on principle. But I promise I have actual reasons for this one, and most of them come from a Tuesday night I spent at DWTC watching Spain take on France, or France take on Spain, depending on who you were rooting for.
First, the practical case. DWTC's setup is built for exactly this. There are three screens in the hall, one enormous one and two smaller ones flanking it on either side, which means wherever you end up sitting, you are still getting a genuinely crisp, cinema quality picture rather than squinting at something from the back. If you want the literal cinema experience instead, VOX and Reel are both screening every match too, and there is nothing wrong with that option if picture and sound are really all you care about.
But a screening room for a football match, albeit will be full of football fans, but not a football crowd, and that is really the whole argument. A Fan Zone gives you fans, real ones, doing what fans do(the embedded insta video above paints the picture.)
At DWTC that night, there was a full band going, someone leading chants on a drum kit, another guy on what sounded like a trombone, and at one point the crowd broke into something that reminded me of that viral Norwegian rowing chant, the one where everyone mimes pulling oars together in time. It did not matter who around you was backing Spain or France. Everyone joined in anyway. That is the bit you cannot get from a sofa or a cinema seat: a room full of strangers deciding, for ninety minutes, to be on the same side.
By the time the final whistle went, it genuinely felt like the closest thing to being inside the stadium itself, without the flight or the ticket price. That, in full, is the case for a Fan Zone.
If DWTC's setup and atmosphere sound like your kind of Sunday, the Fanzone by du opens an hour before kick-off, with commentary in Arabic and entry from Dh63.
For something bigger and built to last the whole day, Emirates Our Home at Festival City runs 24 hours through the tournament, combining the match itself with concerts, family activities and entertainment inside an air-conditioned venue, alongside a dedicated Family Area.
Entry runs from Dh85 on Saturdays and Dh200 on Wednesdays and Sundays, with Family, Dining, VIP and Diamond VVIP ticket tiers also available for anyone who wants to make more of a day of it.
For a beachfront alternative, Palm Jumeirah's own Fan Zone sets up multiple large screens right along the water, with barbecue and outdoor seating, priced at Dh150 for the day of the final.