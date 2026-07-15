First, the practical case. DWTC's setup is built for exactly this. There are three screens in the hall, one enormous one and two smaller ones flanking it on either side, which means wherever you end up sitting, you are still getting a genuinely crisp, cinema quality picture rather than squinting at something from the back. If you want the literal cinema experience instead, VOX and Reel are both screening every match too, and there is nothing wrong with that option if picture and sound are really all you care about.