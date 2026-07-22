Spanish expats in Dubai celebrate World Cup triumph as Spain’s composure, family ties and football’s unity shine

Spain's World Cup triumph sparked emotional celebrations among Spaniards living in Dubai
Dubai: Thousands of kilometres away, it still felt like home.
Watching your country win a World Cup is one thing. Watching it from a different continent, surrounded by every nationality except your own, is another entirely.
"It was so exciting, but also nerve-racking," says Blanca Franco Medina. "You never know what can happen until the very last minute. I was so anxious watching it, but it was absolutely worth it." What struck her most wasn't just the football.
"Living abroad made it even more special because there were people from so many different nationalities supporting Spain. The atmosphere in Dubai was amazing, it almost felt like celebrating back home."
Not every reaction to Argentina's response after the final was the same.
"I have Argentinian friends, so it was definitely an entertaining night watching everyone's Instagram Stories," Blanca laughs. "We all saw a few reactions that weren't ideal, but I don't think it's fair to judge an entire country based on the actions of a few people."
Elena Naranjo felt similarly. "It's understandable that the players were devastated. Losing a World Cup final, especially after coming so close, is emotionally overwhelming."
Paz, a lifelong football fan, wasn't as forgiving. "I didn't like their reaction at all. It was disappointing to see some players turn their backs on the champions instead of showing respect," she says. "The players are role models for millions of people, especially children. It's important to show respect whether you win or lose."
Ask any of them why Spain lifted the trophy, and the answer keeps circling back to one word: composure.
"They stayed focused, played as a team, and kept believing until the end," Blanca says. "Talent is important, but teamwork, resilience, and staying calm under pressure are what win finals."
Paz, ever the tactics fan, goes further. "Spain has a very young generation and doesn't depend on one superstar. They stuck to their style the entire competition, wanting the ball, never dropping back just to protect the score. They dominated from start to finish and probably deserved to win by more than one goal."
For several of them, this win landed on top of a lifetime of football already woven through their households.
"My dad would take my siblings and me to the Real Madrid stadium, so I grew up surrounded by football," Blanca says. "My dad was also a football coach, my brother played football, and our family lunches somehow always ended up being about football."
Elena's household carries it across two cultures at once. "My children's father is Emirati, and I am Spanish, so they are growing up with two football cultures. Their uncles also played football too, so you could say football runs through our veins," she says.
"It wasn't only about the goals or the trophies. It was about the emotions, the respect, the unforgettable moments. Football isn't just in our home, it runs in our blood."
For Ana Manjavacas Abad, this final carried a weight the scoreline alone couldn't capture. Her uncle, the person who first sparked her love of football, had passed away only the week before.
"It was a very emotional moment," she says. "My uncle, who ignited my passion for football, just passed away last week, so this victory felt like life honouring him, and it made my family and I feel closer, especially as they live in Spain and we are far in these tough times.
"Even in that grief, her instinct leaned toward grace rather than rivalry. "We need to respect one another and be kind. Being kind will always lead to winning long term, regardless of the outcome."
Beyond the result itself, Paz pointed to what made this particular World Cup stand out. "Spain right now holds the World Cup championship for male and female, it is something big," she says. "What I liked most was how unpredictable the tournament was. There were so many surprises, with teams nobody expected to go far, putting the biggest teams under real pressure."
For a community watching from thousands of kilometres away, that unpredictability, and the win at the end of it, gave them something to gather around together.
As Blanca puts it: "Even people I know that don't really follow football, they were into it with their heart and soul."