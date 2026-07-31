Dubai: Spain has deployed soldiers to its North African enclave of Ceuta after a massive influx of migrants crossed from neighbouring Morocco, overwhelming local authorities and prompting an urgent security response. Spanish officials said troops would reinforce police and border guards to help maintain order and protect the frontier.

Footage showed large groups of migrants swimming around border barriers, using inflatable rings and rushing through border gates into the Spanish territory. Spanish media estimated that between 2,000 and 3,000 people entered Ceuta on Thursday, although authorities have not confirmed the final figure.

The sudden surge has placed significant pressure on reception centres and local services, with Ceuta's regional government calling for emergency assistance. The enclave, along with nearby Melilla, forms the European Union's only land border with Africa and has long been a key entry point for migrants seeking to reach Europe.

Video: AFP