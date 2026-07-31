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Spain deploys troops as migrant surge overwhelms Ceuta

Spanish media estimated that between 2,000 and 3,000 people entered Ceuta on Thursday

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Dubai: Spain has deployed soldiers to its North African enclave of Ceuta after a massive influx of migrants crossed from neighbouring Morocco, overwhelming local authorities and prompting an urgent security response. Spanish officials said troops would reinforce police and border guards to help maintain order and protect the frontier.

Footage showed large groups of migrants swimming around border barriers, using inflatable rings and rushing through border gates into the Spanish territory. Spanish media estimated that between 2,000 and 3,000 people entered Ceuta on Thursday, although authorities have not confirmed the final figure.

The sudden surge has placed significant pressure on reception centres and local services, with Ceuta's regional government calling for emergency assistance. The enclave, along with nearby Melilla, forms the European Union's only land border with Africa and has long been a key entry point for migrants seeking to reach Europe.

Video: AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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