Young inventor Levin Paulose wins praise for creating clever devices from simple materials
Dubai: Levin Paulose, a young innovator from Kerala, is gaining widespread attention for his do-it-yourself inventions made from everyday household materials, with his growing popularity earning him an opportunity to meet Kerala's Chief Minister, V D Satheesan. Using simple items such as cardboard, strings, batteries, nuts, bolts, wires and small electric motors, the school student has been transforming ordinary materials into practical working machines.
In videos shared online, Paulose demonstrates a range of creations designed to solve everyday problems. Among them are a DIY vacuum cleaner, a motor-powered automated curtain system that opens and closes curtains at the push of a button, and an automatic food stirrer that allows users to step away from the stove while it continues stirring. The affordable kitchen device has attracted praise for its practical design and ease of use.
His latest project, a humanoid robot built almost entirely from discarded cardboard, has further showcased his creativity and engineering skills. Carefully cut, shaped and assembled, the robot combines recycled materials with basic electronic components to create an eye-catching functional model. According to local media reports, the robot also assists with simple household tasks and helps his mother with daily chores, reflecting Paulose's focus on creating inventions that have practical value at home.
Paulose's projects reflect a passion for robotics, innovation and sustainability, proving that sophisticated ideas do not always require expensive equipment. By repurposing recyclable materials into useful inventions, he is encouraging other young people to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) through hands-on learning.
His story has resonated with educators, technology enthusiasts and social media users alike, highlighting how curiosity, perseverance and resourcefulness can turn simple household items into remarkable innovations. For many aspiring inventors, Levin Paulose's journey is a reminder that creativity often begins with the materials already at hand. His growing collection of inventions demonstrates how simple ideas, built with determination and recycled materials, can make everyday life easier while inspiring the next generation of innovators.