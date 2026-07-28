His story has resonated with educators, technology enthusiasts and social media users alike, highlighting how curiosity, perseverance and resourcefulness can turn simple household items into remarkable innovations. For many aspiring inventors, Levin Paulose's journey is a reminder that creativity often begins with the materials already at hand. His growing collection of inventions demonstrates how simple ideas, built with determination and recycled materials, can make everyday life easier while inspiring the next generation of innovators.

His latest project, a humanoid robot built almost entirely from discarded cardboard, has further showcased his creativity and engineering skills. Carefully cut, shaped and assembled, the robot combines recycled materials with basic electronic components to create an eye-catching functional model. According to local media reports, the robot also assists with simple household tasks and helps his mother with daily chores, reflecting Paulose's focus on creating inventions that have practical value at home.

In videos shared online, Paulose demonstrates a range of creations designed to solve everyday problems. Among them are a DIY vacuum cleaner, a motor-powered automated curtain system that opens and closes curtains at the push of a button, and an automatic food stirrer that allows users to step away from the stove while it continues stirring. The affordable kitchen device has attracted praise for its practical design and ease of use.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.