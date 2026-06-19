Mohanlal welcomes Kerala budget push for Malayalam cinema industry status

The superstar welcomes new initiatives aimed at strengthening Malayalam cinema
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has welcomed the Kerala budget 2026-27’s strong focus on the Malayalam film industry, saying it could bring new energy, growth and global opportunities to the sector.
The actor said the move to consider granting cinema formal industry status is a long-awaited step that could benefit thousands of people working in Malayalam films, both on and off screen.
Taking to social media, Mohanlal thanked Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Culture Minister PC Vishnunath for what he called a timely and meaningful decision for the industry.
The announcement was part of the state government’s wider film development package presented in the budget by Chief Minister Satheesan, who also holds the Finance portfolio.
A key highlight is the proposed JC Daniel International Film City – Chitranagaram in Kochi. The project aims to position Kerala as a major destination for film production and global collaborations.
The budget also outlines plans to formally recognise cinema as an industry, set up a permanent venue for the international film festival, and strengthen measures to curb piracy. A dedicated anti-piracy cell will be created to tackle illegal distribution, which has been a major concern for filmmakers.
A total allocation of ₹100 crore has been set aside for the overall film development initiative.
Industry status for cinema has been a long-standing demand from producers, technicians and artists in the Malayalam film world. The recognition is expected to help improve access to financial support, infrastructure and structured employment opportunities.
It is also expected to attract more national and international productions to Kerala, giving a boost to local talent and technical crews.
The budget also included cultural initiatives to honour key figures in Malayalam arts and cinema.
A Music Academy will be set up in Thrissur in memory of legendary composer Johnson Master, with an allocation of ₹5 crore. In addition, ₹1 crore has been earmarked for a memorial for actor Salim Kumar, known for his widely appreciated performances.
The government’s film package comes at a time when Malayalam cinema is gaining wider recognition for its strong storytelling and creative depth.
The new initiatives aim to turn that creative success into a structured industry with better infrastructure, stronger investment and greater global reach.