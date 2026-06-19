Welfare pledges, fiscal stress and investment push shape ‘New Age Kerala’ vision
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Friday presented his maiden State Budget, unveiling an economic roadmap centred on governance, welfare, investment and long-term growth.
Holding the Finance portfolio alongside the Chief Minister’s office, Satheesan tabled the revised 2026–27 Budget in the Assembly, joining a select group of Kerala Chief Ministers to present a Budget while in office.
Beginning his speech with figures from the White Paper on Kerala’s finances, Satheesan said the government’s goal was to build a “New Age Kerala”.
He said the Budget was anchored on the theme of ‘Good Governance and Compassion’, balancing infrastructure development with social welfare.
However, the Chief Minister warned that the state faced mounting fiscal pressure due to lower revenue generation and obligations linked to infrastructure financing.
To address financial concerns, the government announced an expert committee to review the functioning of KIIFB.
Satheesan also flagged future liabilities, including salary revisions and a projected Rs 20,500 crore shortfall after the Centre’s contribution had been overestimated in the previous Budget.
The annual plan outlay of Rs 35,000 crore is expected to be revised proportionately.
Among the flagship announcements was the government’s plan to transform Kerala into a Knowledge Valley and position the state as a global higher education destination.
Special legislation will be introduced to attract leading foreign universities and encourage collaboration with premier institutions.
The government will also amend the Private University Bill, with Rs 100 crore allocated for the initiative.
To accelerate industrial growth and improve ease of doing business, the government announced the creation of a data-driven Invest Kerala Cell and an Investment Advisory Council.
The Budget proposes support for establishing 10,000 MSMEs across the state to boost economic activity and generate employment.
A Global Job Watch Tower will also be launched to strengthen labour market planning and improve job opportunities.
Despite fiscal constraints, Satheesan said welfare commitments would continue.
Key announcements included free travel for women in KSRTC buses and an increase in honorarium for ASHA workers.
The manifesto pledge to raise welfare pensions from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 will be implemented in phases.
Healthcare announcements included the launch of One Kerala Care Mission to support eligible patients and a dedicated Department for Senior Citizens, with Rs 10 crore allocated for operations.
The government also announced a comprehensive health insurance programme named after Oommen Chandy, offering coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh per family.
Caregiver certification courses will be introduced in hospitals to support skill development and employment generation.
Highlighting the contribution of Kerala’s overseas community, Satheesan said remittances have long supported the state’s economy.
He said the future requires a shift beyond dependence on remittances towards an investment-driven economic model.
“Now we are seeking their support to turn our state into an investment economy,” he said.
Presented amid fiscal challenges, Satheesan’s first Budget seeks to balance welfare commitments with investment-led growth and a long-term economic transformation agenda for Kerala.
To support emerging sectors, the Budget allocated Rs 5 crore for private space startups.
A Research Park will be established by bringing together research and industrial institutions from across India.
Measures were also announced to retain young talent through employment generation and better skill utilisation.
Additional proposals include an international football stadium and the establishment of a Kerala School of Architecture, Planning and Design.
Infrastructure remained a major focus, with Rs 200 crore allocated for an Aviation Logistics Hub and integrated airport development.
The Budget also launched Mission Samudra, allocating Rs 400 crore to strengthen road, port and inland waterway connectivity.
The government said Kerala aims to develop into a Port City and establish a shipbuilding hub at Vizhinjam, alongside expanding Kollam, Beypore and Azhikkal ports.
A Kerala Maritime Policy will also be introduced.
Additional allocations include Rs 50 crore for Wayanad Tribal University and Rs 50 crore for an International Maritime Museum.
The government announced plans to introduce a comprehensive land management policy and create a Land Bank under the Land Reforms 2.0 initiative, alongside updates to existing land laws.
To strengthen tourism and business infrastructure, Kerala will also establish an International Maritime Museum and develop a Global Convention Centre at Kochi Airport.
Presented at a time of fiscal stress, Satheesan’s first Budget attempts to balance social commitments with investment-led growth and a long-term development vision for Kerala.
New tax slab introduced for low-alcohol beverages; EV road tax reduced for vehicles under ₹20 lakh
₹192.20 crore allocated for human–wildlife conflict mitigation measures
Focus on girls-friendly campuses with improved sanitation and hygiene facilities
Strong anti-ragging framework including new law, student welfare app and reforms in universities
Special development packages announced for Wayanad, Kasaragod and Idukki
Mission Samudra launched with ₹400 crore to develop Kerala’s maritime economy
Maritime policy planned for 13 non-major ports; International Maritime Museum announced
Invest Kerala Cell to streamline approvals and attract investors
Support for 10,000 MSMEs with ₹100 crore allocation
₹50 crore allocated for startups, innovation hubs and Gen Z entrepreneurship ecosystem
₹50 crore dedicated fund announced for Gen-Z startups and innovation hubs
₹10 crore allocated for Malayalam AI Initiative to develop open datasets and indigenous AI models
Kerala to integrate Gen-Z skills in AI, robotics, IoT, VR and data science ecosystems
Strong emphasis on digital ethics, cybersecurity and privacy protection
Kerala moves towards AI-driven governance with technology-led reforms
Launch of Mission Geo Keralam for spatial governance integration
Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre (KSREC) to be upgraded as key geospatial institution
Development of Kerala Geospatial Intelligence Platform (KGIS)
AI and real-time analytics to be integrated into governance systems
Corpus fund to support geospatial transformation projects
Kozhikode Cyberpark to be upgraded to match Technopark (Thiruvananthapuram) and Infopark (Kochi) standards
Push for decentralised IT growth in northern Kerala
Expansion of digital infrastructure to support startups and tech ecosystems
Global Job Watch Tower to monitor employment trends and skill demand
Kerala Knowledge Valley project with ₹100 crore allocation
Light metro projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode (₹20 crore initial allocation)
Kerala School of Planning, Architecture and Design announced under PPP model
Health sector allocation increased to ₹2,076 crore
Oommen Chandy Health Insurance Scheme launched with ₹25 lakh coverage per family
Kerala Health and Life Science City project with ₹100 crore allocation
Annual health check-ups for citizens above 40 years proposed
Strengthening of medical colleges in multiple districts including Haripad new college (₹100 crore)
General Education allocation of ₹1,477.57 crore
Girls-friendly school campuses with sanitation improvements
Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Scientific Temper (₹25 crore)
Anti-ragging reforms including Sidharthan Student Distress App and new law
Bridge programmes for job-seeking graduates
Rubber MSP increased to ₹250
₹1,535 crore allocated to agriculture sector
Increased support for fishermen through higher subsidies
Focus on rural livelihoods in tribal districts including Wayanad, Idukki and Kasaragod
₹10 crore allocated for Operation Toofan to curb narcotics trade
“Makalkoppam” initiative launched to prevent crimes against women
KSRTC receives ₹600 crore to offset losses from free travel schemes
One Kerala Karuthal Mission launched for extreme poverty support via CSR and public funds
Expert committee to review KIIFB functioning due to debt and off-budget borrowing concerns
Projected ₹20,500 crore revenue shortfall flagged
Annual plan outlay of ₹35,000 crore likely to be revised
“Puthuyuga Kerala” (New-age Kerala) presented as 5-year development roadmap
Shift from remittance-led economy towards investment-driven growth model
Strong focus on balancing welfare commitments with technology-led economic transformation