GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Bishwanath Sinha to take over as Kerala Chief Secretary from July 1

Retired judge N Seshadrinath recommended as State Election Commissioner

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Bishwanath Sinha
Bishwanath Sinha
X

The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday named 1992-batch IAS officer Bishwanath Sinha as the state’s next Chief Secretary. He will take over from A Jayathilak, who is due to retire on June 30, according to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The Cabinet also decided to recommend the appointment of retired district judge N Seshadrinath as the State Election Commissioner. The recommendation will now be sent to the Governor for approval.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the appointment of N Anilkumar as Special Government Pleader for the Lokayukta. It also cleared the appointment of four Special Government Pleaders, 12 Senior Government Pleaders and 24 Government Pleaders in the Kerala High Court, the CMO said.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
keralaKerala politics

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Satheesan unveils ‘New Age Kerala’ roadmap: Welfare, jobs and infrastructure at core of first Budget under pressure

Kerala Budget: Is a New-age push set to change economy?

5m read
Coordinated searches at locations linked to former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan began early on Wednesday, a day after the Kerala High Court declined to interfere with the ED investigation.

ED raids former Kerala CM-linked premises

3m read
Kerala offers free KSRTC travel for women

Kerala offers free KSRTC travel for women

2m read
Congress returns to power in Kerala; Satheesan takes oath as Chief Minister

Keralam CM VD Satheesan holds first cabinet meeting

3m read