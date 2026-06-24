The Cabinet also decided to recommend the appointment of retired district judge N Seshadrinath as the State Election Commissioner. The recommendation will now be sent to the Governor for approval.

The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday named 1992-batch IAS officer Bishwanath Sinha as the state’s next Chief Secretary. He will take over from A Jayathilak, who is due to retire on June 30, according to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the appointment of N Anilkumar as Special Government Pleader for the Lokayukta. It also cleared the appointment of four Special Government Pleaders, 12 Senior Government Pleaders and 24 Government Pleaders in the Kerala High Court, the CMO said.

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