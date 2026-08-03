Kerala steps up rescue as floods claim 15 lives

More than 11,000 people have been shifted to relief camps across the state, while emergency teams remain on high alert as swollen rivers, the threat of landslides and rising water levels continue to pose risks in several districts.

Kerala intensified rescue and relief operations on Monday as the death toll from days of torrential rain and flooding rose to 15, even as authorities said the overall situation was gradually coming under control in most parts of the state despite forecasts of more heavy rain.

Authorities have deployed 14 rescue boats from Kollam to Pathanamthitta, while two helicopters stationed at Sulur remain on standby. Additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are being rushed to the state, and Army units based in Kannur and Wayanad have also been kept ready for deployment if required.

In Pathanamthitta district, authorities warned that the Moozhiyar Dam could be opened if water levels continue to rise. Residents living along the banks of the Pamba River have been advised to stay alert and be prepared to move to safer locations if necessary.

The government has also enhanced housing assistance for families who lost both their homes and land. Assistance for house construction has been increased from Rs 400,000 to Rs 600,000, raising the total rehabilitation package from Rs 1 million to Rs 1.2 million.

The Chief Minister also dismissed criticism over his helicopter travel and reports that he had stopped for lunch during the crisis, describing the controversy as an attempt to score political points while rescue operations were underway.

“I asked IMD experts how such cloudburst-like rainfall could not be predicted. They told me this was a new weather phenomenon driven by rising temperatures and was difficult to forecast,” he said.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.