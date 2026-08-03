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Kerala steps up rescue as floods claim 15 lives

More rain forecast as thousands remain in relief camps and authorities stay on high alert

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Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
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People carry their belongings as they wade through floodwater as overflowing Pamba and Achankovil rivers hit the Kuttanad area, in Alappuzha on Sunday, August 2, 2026.
People carry their belongings as they wade through floodwater as overflowing Pamba and Achankovil rivers hit the Kuttanad area, in Alappuzha on Sunday, August 2, 2026.
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Kerala intensified rescue and relief operations on Monday as the death toll from days of torrential rain and flooding rose to 15, even as authorities said the overall situation was gradually coming under control in most parts of the state despite forecasts of more heavy rain.

More than 11,000 people have been shifted to relief camps across the state, while emergency teams remain on high alert as swollen rivers, the threat of landslides and rising water levels continue to pose risks in several districts.

Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, after chairing a high-level review meeting with senior officials, said Pathanamthitta remained the worst-affected district, where floodwaters were receding only slowly despite rainfall easing.

“There had been no lapse whatsoever in Kerala’s flood management,” the Chief Minister said, rejecting criticism over the government’s handling of the crisis and accusing political opponents of spreading misinformation during a natural disaster.

Rescue operations continue

The state has opened 316 relief camps, sheltering 11,018 people displaced by floods and landslides.

Authorities have deployed 14 rescue boats from Kollam to Pathanamthitta, while two helicopters stationed at Sulur remain on standby. Additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are being rushed to the state, and Army units based in Kannur and Wayanad have also been kept ready for deployment if required.

Police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel, along with NDRF teams, continued rescue operations in flood-hit areas, while district administrations monitored vulnerable locations around the clock.

The Chief Minister said the government had anticipated heavy rainfall and convened meetings of district collectors on July 30 and August 1 to ensure that relief camps and emergency arrangements were in place before the weather deteriorated.

Kerala floods: At a glance

  • Deaths: 15

  • Missing: 7

  • Relief camps: 316

  • People sheltered: 11,018

  • Orange alert: 10 districts

  • Schools and colleges shut: 12 districts

  • Farmland damaged: Nearly 165 hectares

  • Farmers affected: More than 3,000

  • Rescue resources: NDRF teams, Army on standby, 14 rescue boats and two helicopters

Fresh rain threat keeps state on edge

Even as floodwaters began receding in some areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that the danger was far from over.

An orange alert remained in force for 10 districts — Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta — while the remaining four districts were under a yellow alert.

The weather office forecast isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds of up to 60 kmph, prompting authorities to urge residents in low-lying, coastal and hilly areas to remain vigilant.

The threat of landslides continues in vulnerable regions, while water levels in several rivers remain high.

In Pathanamthitta district, authorities warned that the Moozhiyar Dam could be opened if water levels continue to rise. Residents living along the banks of the Pamba River have been advised to stay alert and be prepared to move to safer locations if necessary.

District collectors also declared a holiday for educational institutions in 12 districts as a precaution, while the ban on fishing along the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts remains in force because of rough sea conditions.

Government dismisses criticism

Satheesan rejected allegations that the government had failed to prepare for the extreme weather, saying the intensity of the rainfall had surprised even meteorologists.

“Most of our dams are well within safe storage levels. Spreading panic through false information during a disaster is irresponsible. The government will initiate strong legal action against those circulating fake narratives,” he said.

Referring to the unusually intense rainfall, the Chief Minister said some locations, including Vadaserikkara, recorded around 350 mm of rain, while several others received more than 300 mm.

“I asked IMD experts how such cloudburst-like rainfall could not be predicted. They told me this was a new weather phenomenon driven by rising temperatures and was difficult to forecast,” he said.

The Chief Minister also dismissed criticism over his helicopter travel and reports that he had stopped for lunch during the crisis, describing the controversy as an attempt to score political points while rescue operations were underway.

Relief package announced

The state government has announced immediate financial assistance for affected families.

Families forced to leave their homes because of flooding will receive Rs 10,000 as immediate relief, while Rs 10,000 has also been sanctioned towards funeral expenses.

Families of those who died in the disaster will receive Rs 800,000 in compensation, comprising Rs 400,000 from the State Disaster Response Fund, Rs 200,000 from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund and Rs 200,000 from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

The government has also enhanced housing assistance for families who lost both their homes and land. Assistance for house construction has been increased from Rs 400,000 to Rs 600,000, raising the total rehabilitation package from Rs 1 million to Rs 1.2 million.

The floods have also damaged nearly 165 hectares of farmland, affecting more than 3,000 farmers, with the Cabinet expected to decide on additional compensation shortly.

With another spell of heavy rain forecast later this week, disaster management authorities said the next few days would remain critical as Kerala works to prevent the current emergency from escalating into a larger flood crisis.

- with inputs from IANS and ANI

Alex Abraham
Alex AbrahamSenior Associate Editor
Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.
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