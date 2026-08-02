Kerala rain havoc: Floods, landslides leave destruction; alerts issued

IMD issues red alert as heavy rain, landslides batter multiple Kerala districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rain and strong winds in parts of Kerala over the next three hours as the state continues to battle rain-related disasters that have claimed seven lives.
In an alert issued at 2:30am on Sunday, the IMD forecast heavy rainfall in Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, along with strong winds.
Authorities warned that intense rain could lead to waterlogging, poor visibility, flooding in low-lying areas and rising risks in landslide-prone regions.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and remain in safe locations until weather conditions improve.
Officials warned that strong winds could uproot trees, cause power outages and damage houses and temporary structures.
People living in hilly areas were advised to remain alert as heavy rain could trigger landslides and mudslides.
The KSDMA urged residents in disaster-prone areas to shift to relief camps during the daytime if required.
The authority also advised people to:
Avoid entering rivers, streams and other water bodies for bathing, fishing or crossing
Stay away from bridges and overflowing water bodies
Avoid taking photographs or selfies near flood-affected areas
Follow advisories issued by the IMD and local authorities
Kerala’s rain-related disasters have claimed seven lives after torrential downpours triggered landslides, flash floods and widespread damage across several districts.
Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan said relief and rescue operations had been intensified, with multiple agencies, local residents and elected representatives involved in search efforts.
Six deaths were officially confirmed by 6pm on Saturday, while six people remained missing. The death toll later rose to seven, according to reports.
The state government has opened 65 relief camps, sheltering 1,465 people.
Kottayam, one of the worst-affected districts, has the highest number of camps at 23, followed by Pathanamthitta with 22. Kozhikode and Idukki have opened six camps each.
Authorities said more people would be shifted to relief camps if required.
The Chief Minister said 17 houses had been completely destroyed, while 127 others suffered partial damage.
Additional boats have been deployed from neighbouring districts, while water levels and discharge from major dams are being monitored closely.
The Chief Minister said Anakkampoyil in Kozhikode recorded 340mm of rainfall over 35 hours, while Meppadi in Wayanad received 177mm.
Other areas in the eastern high ranges also recorded intense rainfall. Laha in Pathanamthitta received 25cm of rain, while Peermade and Thodupuzha in Idukki recorded 21cm each within 24 hours.
The heavy rain triggered landslides and flash floods in parts of Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki.
The extreme weather has raised concerns over preparedness in vulnerable regions despite forecasts of heavy rainfall.
Pathanamthitta and Idukki, which recorded rainfall levels matching red alert intensity, remained under an orange alert until Friday morning.
The IMD acknowledged the possibility of red alert-level rainfall late on Friday night, while the formal red alert was issued only on Saturday morning.
Experts have stressed the need for stronger preparedness measures in landslide and flood-prone areas during periods of intense rainfall.
Satheesan directed district collectors of Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta to remain prepared for any further emergencies.
Ministers have been assigned to coordinate relief operations:
C.P. John — Thiruvananthapuram
P.C. Vishnunath — Pathanamthitta
Mons Joseph — Kottayam
Anoop Jacob — Idukki
Revenue Minister A.P. Anil Kumar is overseeing state-level coordination of rescue and relief measures.
The Chief Minister also spoke with MLAs from affected constituencies to assess the situation.
The IMD issued a red alert for nine districts on Saturday, warning of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20cm in isolated areas within 24 hours.
The districts under red alert were:
Pathanamthitta
Kottayam
Idukki
Thrissur
Malappuram
Kozhikode
Wayanad
Kannur
Kasaragod
Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Palakkad were placed under an orange alert.
For Sunday, an orange alert was issued for several districts, including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.
Several districts announced holidays for educational institutions due to continuing bad weather.
Schools, professional colleges, tuition centres, coaching centres, religious study classes and special classes will remain closed in:
Wayanad
Kannur
Thrissur
Pathanamthitta
Kozhikode
Kottayam
Ernakulam
Malappuram
Institutions operating as relief camps will remain closed until further notice.
The government has assured financial assistance to families of those killed and compensation for damage to homes, crops and livelihoods. It also promised the best possible treatment for the injured.