Bollywood celebrities took to Instagram and urged support
Across Bollywood, support is pouring in for flood-ravaged Assam. While Salman Khan has launched a large-scale relief operation through his Being Human Foundation, actor Alia Bhatt has used her platform to draw national attention to the humanitarian crisis, urging fans to help those whose lives have been upended by the annual disaster.
Bhatt took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday with an emotional appeal, describing the scale of devastation and calling for immediate relief as well as long-term support for affected communities.
“Right now, floods are affecting so many parts of our country with Assam being among the hardest hit, facing an incredibly challenging time,” Alia wrote.
She went on to highlight the human cost of the floods, writing, “More than 60 lives have been lost. Lakhs of people have been displaced. Entire families have lost their homes, their land, their livestock... and for some, even the people they love. It happens every year and it still catches us off guard.”
Promising to amplify relief efforts over the coming days, the actor added, “Assam needs immediate relief right now, and it'll need support for the long road to recovery. If you've been wondering how you can help, I'll be sharing a few ways we can support relief efforts over the next few days, through organisations working on the ground,” signing off with the hashtag #CircleOfHope.
Bhatt is not the only actor speaking out. Bhumi Pednekar has also been using her social media platform to raise awareness about the unfolding crisis, sharing videos that document submerged villages, rising casualties and the displacement of thousands of families while urging people to contribute to relief efforts.
While several celebrities have focused on raising awareness online, Salman Khan has reportedly taken a more direct approach by supporting relief operations on the ground.
According to India Today, the actor has partnered with one of his Assam-based fan clubs through his Being Human Foundation to roll out a phased humanitarian mission.
The first phase is already underway, with volunteers distributing ready-to-eat food packets and essential supplies in flood-hit areas.
In the coming weeks, the initiative is expected to expand to include ration kits, medicines, safe drinking water, sanitary napkins, mosquito repellents, and support for rebuilding schools and hospitals damaged by the floods.
Assam has been battered by monsoon floods once again, with thousands of families displaced across multiple districts. Although authorities have reported some improvement in water levels in recent days, the disaster continues to affect hundreds of villages.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), around 445,000 people remain affected across districts including Sivasagar, Golaghat, Charaideo, Jorhat, Nagaon and Kamrup Metropolitan. More than 600 villages are still inundated, with Charaideo and Sivasagar among the worst-hit regions.
The floods have also devastated agriculture and infrastructure. Over 37,000 hectares of cultivated land remain submerged, more than 250,000 livestock have been affected, hundreds of homes have been destroyed or damaged, and several schools have been flooded, disrupting education for children across the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to review relief and rescue operations, while the Indian Army and Indian Air Force continue to assist with rescue efforts.