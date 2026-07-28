Salman Khan wins relief as court orders Kala Hiran teaser removal: ‘You can’t do this even to a common man’

The order came on Monday after the actor approached the court
A teaser that Salman Khan alleged was damaging his reputation has now been ordered off social media, with the Delhi High Court directing the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy to remove its promotional material or face action against platforms hosting it.
The order came on Monday after the actor approached the court, alleging that the upcoming film appears to be based on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and portrays him in a defamatory manner without naming him directly.
Justice Jyoti Singh directed the producers to take down the teaser themselves. If they failed to comply, social media platforms including X and YouTube would be instructed to remove the content, according to a report by Bar and Bench.
After viewing the teaser in court, the judge expressed strong disapproval over its continued availability online.
“What kind of contents are these? You seem to get emboldened by the fact that no order was passed last time. Your client thinks he is above the law,” Justice Singh told the makers, according to the Bar and Bench.
She added that every moment the teaser remained publicly available was affecting Khan’s reputation.
“Every minute it is on public domain it is harming the reputation of the plaintiff (Salman Khan) here,” she said, adding, “You can’t do this even to a common man.”
The court also highlighted the importance of protecting an individual’s reputation.
“This must stop. Reputation is built with great effort; once it’s lost, it’s lost. Even if this is played for 24 hours, someone suffers,” Justice Singh remarked after watching the teaser.
Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has drawn attention because of its alleged connection to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan, the Bishnoi community’s long-standing reverence for wildlife protection, and the legal battle surrounding the matter.
The controversy began after the makers released the film’s first-look video on June 12, featuring the message: “Dedicated to Guru Jambheshwar Bhagwan and the Bishnoi community.”
The teaser showed actor Kashif Iqbal Khan portraying a character resembling Salman Khan, while veteran actor Govind Namdev appeared as an advocate fighting for justice on behalf of the Bishnoi community.
The controversy widened after actor Govind Namdev said he was unaware of the film’s actual narrative when he agreed to work on it.
In an interview with Amar Ujala last month, Namdev claimed he was shocked after watching the trailer and realised the project had taken a different direction from what he had been told. He said that he was 'shaken' to the core.
"I immediately realised that the project was completely different from what I had shot for. We were never told that a character resembling Salman Khan would be created and portrayed in this manner. The moment I saw the trailer, I felt I had been kept in the dark and used. There is a world of difference between what I was told and what has actually been made,” he said.
The actor claimed he was initially told the film was titled Sambhal and that his role involved a courtroom sequence. He said he believed the film would only present events already part of public record.
Namdev added that he was never informed that a character resembling Salman Khan would be created or portrayed in the manner shown in the trailer.
In his plea, Salman Khan alleged that the teaser, poster and promotional material of Kala Hiran clearly identify him despite not mentioning his name.
The actor pointed out that the teaser allegedly features a lookalike wearing his trademark blue bracelet, which he said makes the reference unmistakable.
Khan claimed that the film exploits his public image by drawing from the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, which remains a matter before the courts.
The plea also alleged that producer Amit had linked the film with gangster Bishnoi through interviews and social media posts to attract publicity.
The actor argued that the film could affect his right to a fair trial since the matter is still sub judice.