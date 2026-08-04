Salman's Karan Arjun tease sparks buzz of Shah Rukh joining Bigg Boss 20
A horse, a dramatic dialogue, and two words that sent the internet into overdrive, Salman Khan's first promo for Bigg Boss 20 has done exactly what it was designed to do. But it isn't the host's return that's dominating conversation right now. It's the question of whether Shah Rukh Khan is about to walk through the Bigg Boss door.
The teaser, released on Tuesday, shows Salman walking alongside a horse before delivering the line that's now being dissected frame by frame: "Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh ab Bigg Boss mein dobaara hoga… Thathas-two!"
For anyone who grew up on '90s Bollywood, the reference is unmistakable (You know it, bhaag Arjun bhaag, the refrain)— Karan Arjun, the 1995 cult classic that starred both Salman and Shah Rukh Khan as reincarnated brothers. And that's precisely why fans didn't take long to connect the dots. If Salman is invoking a film built entirely around his on-screen bond with Shah Rukh, could this season's "mystery" actually be a Bhaijaan-King Khan reunion?
The speculation isn't happening in a vacuum. Reports had already surfaced last week suggesting Salman had trimmed his own fee for this season — reportedly from Rs 120 crore down to Rs 70 crore, though the makers haven't confirmed this officially. Layered on top of that is persistent chatter that Salman may not be hosting the entire season solo this year, fuelling theories that a co-host, or at least a heavyweight cameo, is in the works.
And now, with the Karan Arjun reference into that mix, and the timing starts to look less like coincidence and more like a deliberate breadcrumb trail. Several reports have gone as far as suggesting Shah Rukh could make an appearance at the grand premiere itself, which, if true, would make the teaser's nostalgia play less of a throwback and more of a genuine hint.
Salman himself hasn't confirmed anything of the sort, but his own comments suggest the ambiguity is intentional. In a press statement, he said:
"Every season of Bigg Boss brings a fresh game, new dynamics and unexpected twists. But this season, there's a mystery at the heart of it that makes it unlike anything we've seen before. The first hint is already out there; you just have to look at it twice. The teaser is just the beginning, and I can't wait for audiences to start piecing the clues together when Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 begins."
Beyond the Shah Rukh speculation, the teaser has kicked off a handful of parallel theories. Some viewers are wondering whether the show might bring back past contestants as part of the "mystery" angle. Others have floated a more unusual idea — that contestants could compete in pairs this season, possibly even leading to two winners, an idea one social media user raised after re-watching the teaser's paired imagery.
None of it has been confirmed. For now, the only certainty is that the makers want audiences guessing — and they've succeeded.
Alongside the teaser, the show's premiere date has been confirmed: September 6.