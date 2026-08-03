GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan says 'noble' brother Sohail took blame for Seema Sajdeh split: ‘He's just taking it in'

In a new promo, Salman enters Alliance to support Sohail Khan

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Salman Khan reunites with Sohail Khan (Photo/ANI/Instagram@primevideoin)
Salman Khan reunites with Sohail Khan (Photo/ANI/Instagram@primevideoin)

Sohail Khan’s relationship with Seema Sajdeh has entered a new chapter after their separation, but the former couple appears to have maintained mutual respect despite ending their 24-year marriage. The two continue to co-parent their sons, Nirvaan and Yohan, while staying on friendly terms.

Their equation became a talking point when Seema made a surprise entry as a wild-card contestant on the reality show Alliance, where Sohail is currently participating. The former couple opened up about their past and their journey together before Seema’s elimination from the show.

Now, Sohail’s brother Salman Khan has shared his thoughts on the actor’s separation from Seema during his appearance on the show.

Salman Khan opens up about Sohail and Seema’s relationship

In a new promo, Salman enters Alliance to support Sohail and has an emotional conversation with his younger brother. While encouraging him, the superstar also addressed how Sohail handled the end of his marriage.

“Are you still listening to Seema? My noble brother took all the blame on himself. But I know, as a brother, how much he is trying. I know emotionally, he’s just taking it, taking it in,” Salman tells Sohail.

Sohail Khan takes responsibility for separation

Earlier, when Seema joined the show, Sohail spoke openly about their relationship and admitted that he blamed himself for the cracks in their marriage.

“I have lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years, and let me admit on national television: if there were any mistakes between us, I take the responsibility,” he said.

Reflecting on their separation, Sohail revealed that a difficult phase in his professional life also affected him personally.

“At that time, work was not going well, so I wasn’t in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I truly loved,” he shared.

Sohail added that while they are no longer together romantically, his respect for Seema remains unchanged.

“She is the mother of my two beautiful children, so more than love, I have immense respect for Seema,” he said, adding that the show helped them reconnect after a period of emotional distance.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan (File Photo/ANI)

Hrithik-Kangana feud reignites: Apology trend explained

3m read
Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt (Photo/Instagram/@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan's heartfelt post for Sanjay Dutt goes viral

2m read
Salman Khan took to Instagram and requested Sonam Wangchuk to end the hunger strike.

'It's done, bro': Salman urges end to hunger strike

3m read
Rajkummar Rao, Sourav Ganguly (Photo/Instagram/ @rajkummar_rao/ File Photo/ANI)

Sourav Ganguly birthday surprise: Dada poster out

2m read