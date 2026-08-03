Salman Khan says 'noble' brother Sohail took blame for Seema Sajdeh split: ‘He's just taking it in'

In a new promo, Salman enters Alliance to support Sohail Khan
Sohail Khan’s relationship with Seema Sajdeh has entered a new chapter after their separation, but the former couple appears to have maintained mutual respect despite ending their 24-year marriage. The two continue to co-parent their sons, Nirvaan and Yohan, while staying on friendly terms.
Their equation became a talking point when Seema made a surprise entry as a wild-card contestant on the reality show Alliance, where Sohail is currently participating. The former couple opened up about their past and their journey together before Seema’s elimination from the show.
Now, Sohail’s brother Salman Khan has shared his thoughts on the actor’s separation from Seema during his appearance on the show.
In a new promo, Salman enters Alliance to support Sohail and has an emotional conversation with his younger brother. While encouraging him, the superstar also addressed how Sohail handled the end of his marriage.
“Are you still listening to Seema? My noble brother took all the blame on himself. But I know, as a brother, how much he is trying. I know emotionally, he’s just taking it, taking it in,” Salman tells Sohail.
Earlier, when Seema joined the show, Sohail spoke openly about their relationship and admitted that he blamed himself for the cracks in their marriage.
“I have lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years, and let me admit on national television: if there were any mistakes between us, I take the responsibility,” he said.
Reflecting on their separation, Sohail revealed that a difficult phase in his professional life also affected him personally.
“At that time, work was not going well, so I wasn’t in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I truly loved,” he shared.
Sohail added that while they are no longer together romantically, his respect for Seema remains unchanged.
“She is the mother of my two beautiful children, so more than love, I have immense respect for Seema,” he said, adding that the show helped them reconnect after a period of emotional distance.