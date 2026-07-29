Salman Khan sells Mumbai apartment for Rs 3.50 crore, profits on 2015 purchase

The apartment has a carpet area of 758 sq ft and comes with two car parking spaces
Salman Khan has added another Mumbai property transaction to his real-estate portfolio, selling an apartment in Bandra West for Rs 3.50 crore.
The actor’s 758 sq ft apartment is located in Shiv-Asthan Heights, a residential building in the sought-after Bandra neighbourhood. Khan had purchased the property for Rs 2.88 crore in 2015, meaning the latest transaction represents a gain of around Rs 62 lakh before taking associated costs into account.
Property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, as quoted by Hindustan Times, show that the sale was registered on July 9, 2026. The apartment was bought by multiple homebuyers, who paid Rs 21 lakh in stamp duty and Rs 30,000 as the registration fee.
The apartment has a carpet area of 758 sq ft and comes with two car parking spaces. Based on the carpet area, the transaction works out to approximately ₹46,000 per sq ft.
While the sale was registered earlier this month, Khan and the buyers subsequently entered into a deed of transfer on July 23 to complete the ownership transfer, according to the registered documents.
This is not the first time Khan has sold a property in Bandra West in recent years.
In July 2025, the actor sold another apartment in Shiv-Asthan Heights for ₹5.35 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. That apartment had a built-up area of 122.45 sq m, or approximately 1,318 sq ft.
The latest sale once again puts the spotlight on Khan’s long-standing association with Bandra, one of Mumbai’s most closely watched luxury residential markets.
Bandra has been home to Khan for decades. The actor lives with his family at the iconic Galaxy Apartments on Bandstand, where he has resided since 1974.
The actor’s property interests have also extended beyond his existing home. In June 2026, the Khan family received clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) for the construction of a residential tower at Chimbai in Bandra. The proposed development is located a few hundred metres from Galaxy Apartments.
Khan has invested in both residential and commercial real estate over the years, making his property transactions a recurring point of interest in Mumbai’s luxury housing market.