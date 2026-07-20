Recently, fans were worried about the actor's health and appearance
Salman Khan has seemingly responded to the recent chatter about his health and, true to form, he did it with a cheeky twist rather than a straightforward statement.
The Bollywood star sparked a fresh wave of reactions online after sharing a series of monochrome photos on Instagram late Sunday night. Alongside the pictures, Salman wrote: "Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai" (How is everyone's health?)
The seemingly playful caption appeared to be a tongue-in-cheek response to the speculation that had been circulating online about his own wellbeing.
In the new photos, Salman appeared to be wearing the same outfit he had sported at an event earlier in the week. He posed casually for the camera, with some of the pictures showing him in a denim jacket and cowboy hat. Looking relaxed and comfortable, the actor appeared to be enjoying the moment.
The health speculation began after Salman appeared at a public event earlier in the week. Some fans felt that the actor looked noticeably leaner and more tired than usual, leading to a wave of concern across social media.
On Friday, Salman visited the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) office as a goodwill gesture and inaugurated its state-of-the-art Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room). He also handed over house keys to beneficiaries during the event.
The actor is currently awaiting the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, a war drama that has faced multiple delays. Despite speculation that the project may have been shelved, the makers have denied those rumours.
Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and features Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.
Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace was initially scheduled to arrive in April this year but was later postponed. A new release date has not yet been announced.