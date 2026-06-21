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Shah Rukh Khan dances to Koi Mil Gaya at Revati Sule's pre-wedding bash attended by Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan

SRK's dance became the highlight of a celebration attended by Salman and Amitabh

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Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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The wedding of Revati Sule, daughter of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule, and Sarang Lakhani, son of businessman and politician Arun Lakhani, brought together some of the biggest names in Bollywood, politics and business under one roof in Mumbai.
The wedding of Revati Sule, daughter of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule, and Sarang Lakhani, son of businessman and politician Arun Lakhani, brought together some of the biggest names in Bollywood, politics and business under one roof in Mumbai.

Dubai: The wedding of Revati Sule, daughter of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule, and Sarang Lakhani, son of businessman and politician Arun Lakhani, brought together some of the biggest names in Bollywood, politics and business under one roof in Mumbai.

The ceremony took place at the Jio Convention Centre and quickly became the talk of social media as videos of celebrity arrivals made the rounds.

The Bachchans arrived as a family

Amitabh Bachchan, wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan were spotted arriving together at the venue. In one clip that has since gone viral, Big B was seen greeting and chatting with Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani, who was accompanied by Radhika Merchant Ambani, wife of Anant Ambani.

Salman Khan turned heads with a new look

Salman Khan was among the most talked-about arrivals of the evening. The actor surprised many with a bald look, wearing a cap and an all-black ensemble as he arrived with heavy security. Salman is reportedly set to begin filming the next schedule of SVC 63 soon.

Ranbir, Farhan and Ravi Kishan also joined the celebrations

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan were also among the guests at the wedding. Videos shared by news agency ANI showed each of them arriving at the convention centre over the course of the evening.

Shah Rukh Khan stole the show at the pre-wedding party

Before the wedding itself, it was Shah Rukh Khan who had the internet buzzing. Videos from the pre-wedding celebrations showed the actor dancing to his iconic track Koi Mil Gaya, and he was also seen sharing a dance with bride Revati and groom Sarang.

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who performed at the event, shared photos and videos from the evening on social media. "Last night was one for the books," he wrote, describing the event as "intimate, elegant, and filled with incredible energy."

In a separate post, Vaidya added, "King Khan graced our stage last night! What a night for Revati and Sarang."

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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