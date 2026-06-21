The actor's future wife is a Bengaluru entrepreneur with a fascinating family history
Dubai: Aamir Khan has shared details about his upcoming wedding to partner Gauri Spratt, confirming that the couple will keep things low-key. The actor says the ceremony on 5 July will be a registered marriage held at home, with only family and a small group of close friends in attendance.
It will be Aamir's third marriage, and by all accounts, the most pared-back.
Aamir first publicly introduced Gauri during celebrations around his 60th birthday earlier this year, confirming their relationship for the first time. He has since spoken about the decision to get married in a number of interviews.
Speaking to Variety India, Aamir said the couple felt ready to take their relationship to the next step. "Gauri and I are serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. We are partners, we are together. In my heart, I'm already married to her," he said.
In a separate interview, he confirmed the date and kept it characteristically matter-of-fact. "The news about the marriage is true. It's on July 5," he said while travelling in the US.
Gauri was born in Bengaluru and comes from a multicultural family. Her father, Robert Spratt, has Tamil-British roots, while her mother, Rita Spratt, has Punjabi-Irish heritage. Rita previously owned a salon in Bengaluru, and the entrepreneurial streak clearly runs in the family.
On the historical side, Gauri's paternal grandfather was Philip Spratt, a British-born Communist who arrived in India in the 1920s and went on to become involved in the country's freedom movement.
Gauri attended Blue Mountain School in Bengaluru before heading to London, where she studied fashion styling and photography at the University of the Arts London, graduating in 2004. She has been a partner and director at BBlunt, the well-known salon chain, since 2007, and currently runs a BBlunt salon in Mumbai. Before moving into the beauty space, she worked in fashion design and textile businesses in Bengaluru. She is also reportedly now working with Aamir Khan Productions.
Gauri, who is 47, has a seven-year-old son named Quinn from a previous marriage.
Aamir and Gauri's story is not a new one. The two first met roughly 25 years ago in Bengaluru, but life took them in different directions and they lost touch. They reconnected in early 2024 through Aamir's cousin Nuzhat Khan.
Aamir has been open about the headspace he was in before they found each other again. Speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast, he said he had been going through therapy and working on himself. "Before I met Gauri, I felt like I had aged, and who will I find at this age. My therapy started, and I understood that I need to love myself first and make myself healthy. So I worked on that," he said.
He publicly introduced Gauri at his 60th birthday celebration in March 2025, after 18 months of dating. "I met Gauri 25 years ago and now we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other," he told the media. The couple moved in together in late 2025, into a new home in Mumbai close to where Aamir's family lives.
Speaking to Navbharat Times, Aamir said, "I am very lucky that I met Gauri. She is great, I feel at peace with her. Although my relationships with Kiran and Reena were also very deep, things didn't work out. I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together."
Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The couple separated but have remained on good terms.
His second marriage was to filmmaker Kiran Rao. They announced their separation after 16 years together but continue to co-parent their son Azad.
With the wedding approaching, Aamir has stepped back from work for the time being. But he is expected to return to set soon for Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 2009 blockbuster.
While Aamir has not revealed much about the plot, he has hinted that the characters have naturally aged since the original. "I don't know what Raju has planned. But yes all of us in the film have moved on in life, naturally. I was much younger back then," he told Deccan Chronicle.
Reports suggest the sequel will see his character Rancho as a married man dealing with a midlife crisis, a far cry from the carefree engineering student audiences fell in love with 17 years ago.