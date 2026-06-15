Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta played bride's parents at a real wedding on the Lagaan set, reveals co-star Amin Hajee

"My wife's brother Jamie got married to his girlfriend. We used to call her Catkin, but her name was Catherine. So, she and Jamie married on our set in the same mandir my character Baghaa lives as the temple drummer. Reena Dutta and Aamir Khan were the mother and father who gave the bride away, and the entire baraat was the Lagaan cast and crew. We have gotten some great moments and memories. It was magical," Hajee said.