Aamir Khan's close friend reveals details from the wedding ceremony
When Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony at his Mumbai home earlier this month, several of his close friends and longtime collaborators were in attendance. However, fans noticed that his former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, were absent. Now, Aamir's close friend and Lagaan co-star Amin Hajee has explained why.
Speaking to Rediff.com, Amin revealed that Kiran was out of the country when the ceremony took place. “Kiran was in the UK at the time; Azad flew back for the wedding.”
As for Reena, Amin said her absence should not be interpreted as a sign of strained ties.
“I think some absences are natural. Sometimes giving people their space is also a gesture of love and respect. You don’t want to make someone uncomfortable on such an important occasion.”
He stressed that Aamir continues to share a warm and respectful bond with both Reena and Kiran even after their marriages ended.
“But they continue to share a healthy relationship. Through the Paani Foundation, Aamir, Satya (Satyajeet Bhatkal), Kiran and Reena still work together professionally.”
To illustrate that bond, Amin recalled how Aamir supported Reena during a difficult family moment.
“When Reena’s father passed away, Aamir asked Kareem and me if we could help. Reena was travelling at the time, and Aamir stayed until the final rites.”
While celebrity weddings are often packed with elaborate functions, Aamir and Gauri opted for something much simpler. According to Amin, the couple skipped the usual pre-wedding festivities entirely and focused on spending time with the people closest to them.
“The wedding was held at Aamir’s home. We didn’t follow any traditional wedding rituals. Many people have asked if there was a sangeet or other ceremonies, but there weren’t. We simply spent time together, chatted, laughed, and enjoyed each other’s company.”
The celebrations unfolded over two days, with the first evening serving as an informal gathering where both families could meet before the wedding.
“I think the best part was that we all met a day before the wedding, like how friends get together for lunch. It was a casual evening where Aamir had invited his closest friends. Gauri’s family was there too; they are such warm and wonderful people.”
For Amin, the meeting felt surprisingly effortless.
“The first evening was about getting to know one another. Although we were meeting Gauri’s family for the first time, it did not feel that way. It felt like we had known each other for years. They are such a loving family.”
He also shared that Gauri’s father, Robert "Bob" Spratt, attended the wedding alongside his brother, sister, daughter Shauna and other relatives.
“Their father loves riding bikes, and we spent a lot of time chatting with him. They are an accomplished family, yet have absolutely no airs. They love Aamir and are very proud of him.”
Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt in an intimate registered ceremony at his Mumbai home on July 5. The actor introduced Gauri to the media on his 60th birthday in March last year after the couple had been dating for around 18 months.
Before marrying Gauri, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children, Junaid and Ira. They divorced in 2002. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and the couple welcomed son Azad through surrogacy in 2011 before announcing their separation in 2021. Despite their divorce, Aamir and Kiran continue to co-parent Azad. Gauri also has a five-year-old son, Quinn, from her previous marriage.