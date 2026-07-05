The newlyweds signed their marriage register at home, surrounded by family and friends
Dubai: The first picture from Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding is here, and it is exactly the quiet, family-first affair the actor promised.
In the image, Aamir sits at a wooden table, pen in hand, signing the marriage register as Gauri watches beside him. He is dressed simply in a cream kurta, she in a soft ivory outfit with delicate jewellery, the two of them framed not by a grand stage but by their own living room.
What stands out most is who surrounds them. Children lean in close on either side of the couple as the papers are signed, one of them still in a football jersey, a lovely, unstaged detail that says everything about the tone of the day. Behind them, elderly family members sit together on the sofas, watching on, while other guests hold up their phones to capture the moment.
The setting is warm and homely rather than opulent: pastel floral arrangements, tall candles and soft lighting turning the family home into the venue. An official leans in over the table, there to formalise the registered marriage under the Special Marriage Act, the legal heart of the whole celebration.
The day brought both families together. Aamir's children, actor Junaid Khan and entrepreneur Ira Khan from his first marriage to Reena Dutta, and son Azad from his second marriage to Kiran Rao, joined the celebrations alongside Gauri's son from her previous marriage.
The photo lands precisely where the actor said it would. Ahead of the wedding, Aamir had been clear that the day would be marked simply, at home, with only the couple's families and a few close friends around them, and no large-scale Bollywood reception to follow.
He had also asked fans and the media for their blessings rather than fanfare. "We are holding it right at home," he said. "We just need everyone's blessings for our happiness and pray that we have a wonderful journey ahead. It is a very small, intimate affair, a truly homely one."
Earlier in the day, guests had been seen making their way to the Pali Hill residence through the Mumbai monsoon. Familiar faces including Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker, comedian Vir Das and cricketer Irfan Pathan were among those spotted arriving, as were Aamir's children, actor Junaid Khan and entrepreneur Ira Khan, there to celebrate the occasion.
This is Aamir's third marriage, and by his own account the most pared-back. He first wed Reena Dutta in 1986 and later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and continues to co-parent and collaborate with both.
Aamir and Gauri were introduced through his cousin Nuzhat Khan in Bengaluru, and dated for around a year before he introduced her to the media as his partner ahead of his 60th birthday in March last year. The two have been living together at his Bandra residence since.