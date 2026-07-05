After a near year-long long-distance relationship, Aamir introduced her to the media as his "partner" on his 60th birthday in March 2025. Gauri, who previously worked in the haircare and beauty space, has since relocated to Mumbai from Bengaluru with her son from a previous marriage, and now helps run Aamir Khan Productions, the banner that marked its 25th anniversary last month. The couple have been living together at his home for over a year.