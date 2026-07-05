The Bollywood star tied the knot with partner Gauri Spratt in an intimate at-home ceremony
Dubai: Aamir Khan is a married man again. The Bollywood star tied the knot with his partner Gauri Spratt on Sunday, 5 July, in a private ceremony at his Mumbai residence, with a spokesperson confirming the couple are now officially married.
True to Aamir's famously guarded approach to his personal life, there was no grand Bollywood gala. Instead, the day followed a simple format: the couple registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act at home, followed by an intimate gathering for close family and friends.
Despite the low-key billing, the guest list carried plenty of star power, with reports suggesting between 100 and 150 attendees.
Aamir's children were among the first to arrive, with actor Junaid Khan, entrepreneur Ira Khan and his youngest son Azad all closely involved in the celebrations. His longtime friend and Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker was spotted heading in with his wife Sunita, while filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi was also among the names expected.
Actor Elli Avram was seen arriving for the festivities, and members of the Ambani family were among the early arrivals at the Pali Hill home. Aamir's sister had been seen at the residence earlier in the day as preparations continued through the Mumbai monsoon showers.
Aamir and Gauri's story goes back much further than their romance. The two first met around 25 years ago before losing touch, and reconnected in 2024 in Bengaluru, where Gauri was based, through Aamir's cousin Nuzhat Khan.
After a near year-long long-distance relationship, Aamir introduced her to the media as his "partner" on his 60th birthday in March 2025. Gauri, who previously worked in the haircare and beauty space, has since relocated to Mumbai from Bengaluru with her son from a previous marriage, and now helps run Aamir Khan Productions, the banner that marked its 25th anniversary last month. The couple have been living together at his home for over a year.
Aamir had been candid about not expecting to find love again. He has spoken about reaching a point where he thought he might not find a partner, before describing Gauri as someone who brings him calm and peace.
This is Aamir's third marriage. He first wed Reena Dutta in 1986, and the two continue to co-parent their children, Junaid and Ira, the latter married to fitness trainer Nupur Shikare. After their 2002 divorce, Aamir began dating filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2004. The pair married the following year and welcomed son Azad in 2011 via surrogacy.
Aamir and Kiran divorced in 2021 but remain close collaborators. Kiran now runs her own banner, Kindling Productions, sits on the board of Aamir Khan Productions, and co-produced her acclaimed directorial Laapataa Ladies with him. Kiran, Reena and Aamir also continue to work together through their non-profit, the Paani Foundation.