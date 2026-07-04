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Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s wedding: Date, venue, guests, menu—everything we know so far

Couple to register marriage under Special Marriage Act, followed by family lunch

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Aamir and Gauri reunite after 25 years, begin new chapter with low-key wedding
Aamir and Gauri reunite after 25 years, begin new chapter with low-key wedding
AFP

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is set to marry his partner Gauri Spratt on July 5 in a private, low-key ceremony at his Mumbai residence.

The actor confirmed the news during the screening of Rajkumar Hirani’s Pritam & Pedro, describing it as a deeply personal celebration attended only by close family and a small circle of friends.

Reports suggest the wedding will remain strictly private, with around 100–150 guests, including family members, close friends, and select figures from the film industry.

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Intimate ceremony at home in Mumbai

The wedding will take place at Aamir Khan’s Bandra home and will follow a simple, traditional format.

The day is expected to begin with the couple registering their marriage under the Special Marriage Act, followed by a private lunch gathering with close family and friends.

Aamir and Gauri are personally overseeing the arrangements, including the guest list and menu. Family members, including their children, are expected to attend.

'It is a very intimate affair,' says Aamir Khan

Speaking to the media, Aamir Khan reiterated that the wedding will remain small and personal.

“The wedding is on July 5. It is a very intimate affair, held at home. It is a special day for us, with both families and a few close friends in attendance. We are keeping it small and celebrating at home. We seek everyone’s blessings and prayers—please wish us happiness and a wonderful journey ahead,” he said.

A new personal chapter

Aamir Khan has been married twice before—to Reena Dutta and filmmaker Kiran Rao. He shares two children with Reena and a son with Kiran, with whom he continues to co-parent.

He has previously spoken about Gauri Spratt with warmth, describing himself as “fortunate” and “at peace” in the relationship, saying he feels “complete” in this new phase of life.

How the relationship began

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt first met nearly 25 years ago before losing touch. They later reconnected, and their friendship gradually turned into a relationship around 2024.

The couple made their first public appearance as a pair after Aamir introduced Gauri on his 60th birthday in 2025.

Guest list and wedding details

The guest list has been carefully curated by the couple, with close friends from the film industry expected to attend.

Filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker and Rajkumar Santoshi are among those likely to be present.

The menu is also being personally planned, featuring the couple’s favourite dishes, with both families involved in the preparations.

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt is a Bengaluru-based professional working in the fashion, beauty and wellness industry. She is currently based in Mumbai and is also a mother to a young son.

Everything you need to know

A quick look at Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s wedding plans:

  • Wedding date: July 5

  • Venue: Aamir Khan’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai

  • Ceremony type: Private, home-based celebration

  • Guest list: Around 100–150 guests

  • Legal step: Marriage registration under the Special Marriage Act

  • Post-ceremony plans: Private lunch with close family and friends

  • Guests expected: Family, close friends and select film industry colleagues

  • Notable names expected: Ashutosh Gowariker and Rajkumar Santoshi

  • Planning details: The couple is personally overseeing the menu and arrangements

  • Relationship timeline: Reconnected after 25 years, relationship began around 2024

  • Public reveal: Gauri Spratt was introduced on Aamir Khan’s 60th birthday in 2025

Related Topics:
bollywoodBollywood iconsAamir Khan

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