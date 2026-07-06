Newlyweds Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt celebrate with dance and hugs after ceremony; Irfan Pathan’s wishes go viral

The wedding took place at Aamir’s Bandra residence
Bollywood star Aamir Khan has begun a new chapter in his life, tying the knot with longtime partner Gauri Spratt in a deeply personal wedding ceremony held in Mumbai on July 5.
The wedding took place at Aamir’s Bandra residence, far from the usual celebrity spectacle, with only a small gathering of close friends and family in attendance. The guest list included their children from previous relationships, making the ceremony an intimate family moment rather than a public celebration.
Though the event was kept low-key, glimpses from the ceremony quickly surfaced online, showing a simple yet elegant setting where the couple exchanged vows.
Among those present was former cricketer Irfan Pathan, a close friend of Aamir Khan, who later shared a short video and a heartfelt message congratulating the couple. His note wished them love, happiness and blessings for their new journey together.
A short video shared from the celebration showed a more relaxed side of the evening, with the couple dancing and enjoying music alongside their loved ones.
Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, a longtime friend of Aamir Khan, was also seen at the celebration, joining in the intimate festivities that followed the vows.
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s story stretches back decades. The two reportedly first crossed paths nearly 25 years ago but stayed loosely connected over time.
They reconnected later in Bengaluru through Aamir’s cousin, Nuzhat Khan, and gradually grew closer. By 2024, the relationship had turned romantic.
In March 2025, Aamir publicly introduced Gauri as his partner during his 60th birthday celebrations, marking their relationship’s first official acknowledgement in the public eye.
The couple had been living together in Mumbai for over a year prior to the wedding, with Gauri relocating from Bengaluru along with her son.
This marks Aamir Khan’s third marriage. He was earlier married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid and Ira. The couple divorced in 2002.
He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and they share a son, Azad, born via surrogacy in 2011. The couple announced their separation in 2021 but continue to maintain a cordial relationship.