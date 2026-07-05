The wedding caps a relationship Aamir has spoken about with unusual openness. On his 60th birthday earlier this year, the actor hosted a media meet and introduced Gauri as his partner, revealing that the two had first met 25 years ago before reconnecting. He described the pair as serious and committed, and said they had been together for around a year and a half, adding that he had already introduced Gauri to friends including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at his home.