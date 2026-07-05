A newly surfaced wedding video captures Gauri's vows and Aamir's touching reaction at home
Dubai: A tender moment from Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding has made its way online, offering a rare glimpse into the intimate ceremony the couple held at the actor's Bandra home on Sunday, 5 July.
The clip, shared on Instagram Stories by Lekha Washington, partner of Aamir's nephew Imran Khan, captured Gauri exchanging her vows. Turning to Aamir, she described him as her protector and her shelter as she took him to be her lawful husband. As she finished, she smiled, and Aamir gently took her hand and kissed it.
The wedding took place inside Aamir's living room, with close family and friends gathered around the couple. Among those seated in the background was Aamir's mother, Zeenat Hussain, watching on as her son married for the third time.
The couple kept the styling simple and elegant. Aamir wore a plain white traditional outfit finished with a bronze brooch, while Gauri chose a beige ensemble with ornate detailing and wore her hair in a neat braid.
Aamir's PR team released the first picture of the newlyweds shortly after, describing the day as a celebration of love, laughter and cherished moments, and inviting fans to step inside a warm and joyful affair.
Reports put the guest list at around 150, with some family members travelling from abroad. Aamir's three children, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan, were all present, alongside Gauri's young son, who stays out of the public eye.
The wedding caps a relationship Aamir has spoken about with unusual openness. On his 60th birthday earlier this year, the actor hosted a media meet and introduced Gauri as his partner, revealing that the two had first met 25 years ago before reconnecting. He described the pair as serious and committed, and said they had been together for around a year and a half, adding that he had already introduced Gauri to friends including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at his home.
This is Aamir's third marriage. He was first married to producer Reena Dutta, with whom he shares Junaid and Ira. His second marriage, to filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, ended in 2021, and the two continue to co-parent their son Azad.
By every account, this wedding was the quietest of the three, exactly as the couple wanted.