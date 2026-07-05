Aamir Khan–Gauri Spratt wedding: Star-studded guests arrive as intimate ceremony begins

Intimate Mumbai ceremony unfolds as Ambanis, film fraternity join celebrations
As superstar Aamir Khan is set to tie the knot with longtime partner Gauri Spratt on Sunday, preparations at his Mumbai residence have gathered pace despite relentless monsoon showers.
The actor’s Pali Hill home has been buzzing with activity, with workers seen decorating the venue and making arrangements for what is expected to be an intimate family affair.
As the ceremony began, several high-profile guests were seen arriving at the actor’s home, adding to the anticipation around the private celebration.
Among the early arrivals were members of the Ambani family, while filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and his wife Sunita were also seen reaching the residence. Aamir Khan’s sister was spotted earlier in the day as preparations continued at the home.
Paparazzi visuals from outside Aamir Khan’s residence showed the bungalow being adorned with decorative lights and festive décor ahead of the ceremony. On Saturday, workers were also seen bringing in chairs and furniture, believed to be part of seating arrangements for guests.
Despite heavy rain in Mumbai, preparations continued uninterrupted, with workers in raincoats carrying out décor and logistical work as showers lashed the city.
According to reports, the wedding has been planned as a private affair with around 100–150 guests, including close family members and friends. Sources said the couple personally curated both the guest list and wedding menu.
Aamir Khan’s children — Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan — are expected to attend, along with Gauri Spratt’s six-year-old son from a previous marriage.
The wedding marks a new phase in Aamir Khan’s personal journey. The actor was earlier married to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The couple separated in 2002.
He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. After 16 years of marriage, they announced their separation in 2021 and continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.
Aamir Khan first made his relationship with Gauri Spratt public during his 60th birthday celebrations in March last year, introducing her to the media. Since then, the couple has largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight.
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have known each other for over 25 years but reportedly began dating two years ago. The actor confirmed their relationship earlier this year during a media interaction on his birthday.
The actor has indicated that the wedding will be a simple registered ceremony at home, focused on close family participation rather than a large-scale celebration.
A quick look at Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s wedding plans:
Wedding date: July 5
Venue: Aamir Khan’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai
Ceremony type: Private, home-based celebration
Guest list: Around 100–150 guests
Legal step: Marriage registration under the Special Marriage Act
Post-ceremony plans: Private lunch with close family and friends
Guests expected: Family, close friends and select film industry colleagues
Notable names expected: Ashutosh Gowariker and Rajkumar Santoshi
Planning details: The couple is personally overseeing the menu and arrangements
Relationship timeline: Reconnected after 25 years, relationship began around 2024
Public reveal: Gauri Spratt was introduced on Aamir Khan’s 60th birthday in 2025