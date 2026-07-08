One of the highlights of the wedding was Gauri’s custom-designed ring, created by luxury jewellery brand Qween. The piece features a rare cabochon-cut natural ruby sourced from Madagascar, a gemstone that reportedly took nearly three months to find. The ruby is set on a gold coronet-inspired design adorned with 40 natural diamonds. The intricate creation required more than 256 hours of craftsmanship and involved 131 skilled artisans.