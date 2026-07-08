Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt tied the knot on July 5
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt opted for an intimate celebration over a lavish celebrity wedding, exchanging vows in a registered marriage on July 6 at the actor’s Pali Hill residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The ceremony was a private family affair, with the couple choosing a simple and personal setting over a grand guest list.
One of the highlights of the wedding was Gauri’s custom-designed ring, created by luxury jewellery brand Qween. The piece features a rare cabochon-cut natural ruby sourced from Madagascar, a gemstone that reportedly took nearly three months to find. The ruby is set on a gold coronet-inspired design adorned with 40 natural diamonds. The intricate creation required more than 256 hours of craftsmanship and involved 131 skilled artisans.
The ring was not the first bespoke piece of jewellery Aamir has gifted Gauri. Earlier this year, she was seen wearing another custom creation. a rare Brazilian aquamarine ring surrounded by 40 natural diamonds.
For her wedding look, Gauri chose a subtle and elegant ensemble designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Moving away from traditional bridal reds, she wore a muted lehenga featuring delicate white floral embroidery, paired with a sheer dupatta and layered polki jewellery highlighted with emerald accents. Her understated makeup and relaxed side-swept fishtail braid, decorated with white flowers, complemented the minimalist aesthetic.
The wedding remained centred around family, with the couple’s sons taking part in the ceremony. Aamir’s son, Azad Rao Khan, and Gauri’s son, Quinn, served as ring bearers, adding a personal touch to the intimate celebration.