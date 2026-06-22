Aamir Khan reacts to leaked wedding details before marrying Gauri Spratt: ‘Nothing is off-bounds these days’

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt will tie the knot on July 5
Aamir Khan has chosen a low-key route for one of the biggest moments of his life.
The actor has revealed that he will marry longtime partner Gauri Spratt on July 5, opting for a quiet ceremony far removed from the lavish, star-studded weddings that usually dominate headlines.
Speaking to Variety India, Aamir shared that the couple’s wedding will be a deeply personal affair attended only by their close ones. “It will be very private. It’s a very simple registered marriage, at home, with just both families and really close friends,” he said.
The actor also described this chapter of his life as an especially joyful one, calling Gauri a “blessing”. At the same time, he appeared amused by the intense curiosity surrounding his wedding plans.
“I don’t see why (there’s all the frenzy). There is too much interest in the lives of celebrities, especially cricketers and actors. People should be interested in our work, not our personal lives. I don’t know how the information on my wedding had leaked. These days, nothing is off-bounds,” he said.
While the wedding may be new, Aamir and Gauri’s story has been decades in the making.
The pair first met roughly 25 years ago before life took them in different directions and they lost touch. Years later, they reconnected.
Aamir publicly introduced Gauri to the media during his 60th birthday celebrations in March 2025, confirming months of speculation. Since then, the couple have made only a handful of public appearances together, largely keeping their relationship away from the public gaze.
In an earlier interview with Navbharat Times, Aamir spoke about the impact Gauri has had on his life.
“I am very fortunate that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. She is great, I feel at peace with her. Although my relationship with (ex-wives) Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta was also very deep, but things didn't work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab jaake main mukammal hua hoon (I feel like I am finally complete now),” he said.
The upcoming wedding will mark Aamir’s third marriage. He was married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, and the former couple share two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and although they separated in 2021, they continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan. Gauri, too, has a son from a previous relationship.