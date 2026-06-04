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Aamir Khan confirms marriage to Gauri Spratt: 'I am at peace'

Aamir had shared then that they had known each other for years before reconnecting

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (L), along with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, attends the film producer Ramesh Taurani’s 65th birthday celebrations in Mumbai on January 17, 2026.
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (L), along with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, attends the film producer Ramesh Taurani’s 65th birthday celebrations in Mumbai on January 17, 2026.
AFP-SUJIT JAISWAL

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are set to get married on July 5, with the actor personally confirming the news after early reports began doing the rounds on Wednesday.

Speaking to Variety, Aamir said, “I’m currently traveling in the US. The news about the marriage is true. It’s on July 5.”

The confirmation comes months after Aamir had suggested that marriage wasn’t an immediate priority in their relationship, as the couple were already living together comfortably.

“Yes, that is true. But now we both feel we are ready to take our relationship to the next level,” he said. Reflecting on where things stand today, Aamir added, “I am at peace. Gauri and I are serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. We are partners, we are together. In my heart, I’m already married to her. So, to formalise our togetherness just seems like a natural progression of our partnership.”

Gauri Spratt, originally from Bengaluru, works in the wellness and beauty sector. She was first introduced to the public by Aamir Khan during his 60th birthday celebrations last year.

Aamir had previously spoken about his relationship with Gauri in various interviews. He had earlier told Bollywood Hungama, “Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I'm already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that, you know, I will decide as we go along.”

In April, he told Navbharat Times that he was very fortunate to meet Gauri, and he felt at peace with her. "Although my relationship with (ex-wives) Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta was also very deep, but things didn't work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab jaake mai mukammal hua hu (I feel complete today)," Aamir said.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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