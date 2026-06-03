Aamir Khan to marry girlfriend Gauri Spratt in July: Report

Aamir had previously spoken about his relationship with Gauri in various interviews. He had earlier told Bollywood Hungama, “Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I'm already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that, you know, I will decide as we go along.”