Aamir Khan to marry girlfriend Gauri Spratt in July: Report

Earlier, the actor said that he was 'already married to her' in his heart
Aamir Khan is reportedly set to enter a new chapter in his personal life, with the actor preparing to marry his girlfriend Gauri Spratt in July, according to a Hauterrfly report shared via Instagram on Wednesday.
The wedding is expected to be a quiet, private ceremony, attended only by close family members and a small circle of friends. As per the report, the couple will tie the knot on July 5 in an intimate gathering that will deliberately stay away from any grand Bollywood-style celebration.
Sources quoted in the report suggest the couple has been living together as a family for a little over a year and have built a steady, happy life before deciding to formalise their relationship. The ceremony, they added, will be a simple and personal affair, likely limited to a home setting with a formal signing.
Aamir had previously spoken about his relationship with Gauri in various interviews. He had earlier told Bollywood Hungama, “Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I'm already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that, you know, I will decide as we go along.”
In April, he told Navbharat Times that he was very fortunate to meet Gauri, and he felt at peace with her. "Although my relationship with (ex-wives) Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta was also very deep, but things didn't work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab jaake mai mukammal hua hu (I feel complete today)," Aamir said.
Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid and Ira. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and they separated in 2021. The former couple continues to co-parent their son Azad.
On the work front, Aamir recently returned to cinemas with Sitaare Zameen Par after the underwhelming performance of Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. He also appeared in a cameo role in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.
He is currently backing the upcoming film Ek Din, directed by Sunil Pandey, which stars his son Junaid Khan alongside Sai Pallavi. The romantic drama, a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day, is scheduled for theatrical release on May 1.