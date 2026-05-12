Why Junaid Khan says involving dad Aamir Khan in Ek Din was a 'mistake': 'I’m just starting out…'

He described Aamir as a “fantastic producer”, while also acknowledging that a film under Aamir Khan Productions tends to move at a much slower pace due to the scale of the banner. As he put it, taking a project to his father often means it could take years to reach release. "He’s at a stage in his career where he can do one film in five years, I’m exaggerating a bit, I guess, but yeah, he can do one film in three years, four years, five years, and it’s fine. But I’m just starting out. I need to have a steady stream of work. And dad’s now dying to make another film with me, but I’m like, ‘in a bit.’”