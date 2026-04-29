The actor explained the 'emotional' grounding that he feels with Gauri Spratt
Aamir Khan has never shied away from speaking openly about his personal life, and in a recent interview, he reflected on both love and regret.
The actor admitted that one of his biggest personal shortcomings was not spending enough time building deeper bonds with his children, Junaid and Ira Khan, especially during their formative years. He also spoke warmly about his current relationship with girlfriend Gauri Spratt, describing a sense of emotional grounding he feels today.
In conversation with Navbharat Times, the 61-year-old actor shared that he is in a happy place in his personal life. “I am very lucky that I met Gauri and our relationship started together. She is great, I feel at peace with her. Although my relationship with (ex-wives) Kiran (Rao) and Reena (Dutta) was also very deep, but things didn’t work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab mai jaake mukammal hua hu (I feel complete today),” he shared.
Turning the focus to accountability, Aamir was equally reflective about owning mistakes without defensiveness. “I am the way I am. Every person makes mistake in their life, no one is perfect. If you understand and accept your mistake, it doesn’t make you small. Even I am learning from my own life and mistakes. I will always try to not repeat those mistakes, and I grow as a person, and as an actor. This will only happen if I understand and admit my mistakes. I am a very straightforward man, whatever I feel, I say.”
He went on to highlight what he considers a long-standing personal oversight. “The one mistake that I have already started rectifying is not giving enough time to my closed ones and relationships. I was only addicted to work, filmmaking, and acting for 30-35 years. I got a chance to examine my life again during Covid pandemic. I wasn’t being able to work at that time, then I realised that I had lost many things and this time would not come again.”
The pandemic period, he added, became a turning point that forced him to reassess his priorities and actively rebuild his personal connections.
“Right after that, I immediately changed myself and now I give lot more time to my relationships as compared to earlier. And more than time, their value has increased in my heart. I have shifted focus again towards my kids, mother, friends, relatives, and people around me. This is that one thing that I felt I had to work primarily on.”
Despite this shift in perspective, Aamir was quick to clarify that his bond with his children had never been broken. “My relationship with my kids was good earlier as well. My loved ones say that I am very hard on myself and it’s not like I didn’t spend time with time. However, I feel that the level of deep attachment I could have had with them when they were younger, I couldn’t do that,” he said.