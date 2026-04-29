Turning the focus to accountability, Aamir was equally reflective about owning mistakes without defensiveness. “I am the way I am. Every person makes mistake in their life, no one is perfect. If you understand and accept your mistake, it doesn’t make you small. Even I am learning from my own life and mistakes. I will always try to not repeat those mistakes, and I grow as a person, and as an actor. This will only happen if I understand and admit my mistakes. I am a very straightforward man, whatever I feel, I say.”