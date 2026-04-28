Aamir Khan confirms 3 Idiots sequel with Rajkumar Hirani: 'The story is wonderful'

He added that the script still needs some work, but it has 'unusual' humour
Rajkumar Hirani may have hit pause on his Dadasaheb Phalke biopic, and is now diving back into one of Bollywood’s most beloved universes: 3 Idiots. And Aamir Khan is very much on board.
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the original film became a cultural moment, due to its storytelling, tight friendship trio, and the rush chase dreams over degrees. Now, Aamir has confirmed that the sequel is officially in motion, teasing a story that reunites Rancho, Farhan, and Raju, a full decade later.
Speaking to Amar Ujala, Aamir Khan opened up about what’s cooking behind the scenes. He shared that he has already heard the story and called it “wonderful.” He said, “Raju is working on 3 Idiots 2 right now. I’ve heard the story and it’s wonderful.”
He added, “The script still needs some work, but the story itself is really good, unusual, with the same humour as the first film. It follows the characters from 3 Idiots, picking up 10 years later.”
And for fans of his quirky alter ego, there’s more: Aamir is just as excited to step back into the shoes of Phunsukh Wangdu. He said, “It’s a beautiful story conceived by Raju and Abhijat. I’m looking forward to it, and to playing Phunsukh Wangdu again.”
Meanwhile, the long-gestating Dadasaheb Phalke biopic has quietly been shelved for now. Aamir explained that Hirani wasn’t satisfied with the drafts. “The story of Dadasaheb Phalke is a very inspirational one, and Raju was working on it. He made three drafts, but he is still not happy with the script. So, it has been put on the back burner for now. Maybe they will revisit it later.”
Elsewhere in the rumour mill, reports suggest Aamir may also be playing Ashneer Grover in a biopic, with Shraddha Kapoor reportedly attached as the female lead and Rahul Mody directing. Nothing has been confirmed yet.
After the underperformance of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir has been keeping a relatively low profile on the acting front, focusing more on production and promotions. He is currently backing Ek Din, starring his son Junaid Khan and marking Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut. He is also producing Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.