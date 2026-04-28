Aamir Khan confirms 3 Idiots sequel with Rajkumar Hirani: 'The story is wonderful'

Meanwhile, the long-gestating Dadasaheb Phalke biopic has quietly been shelved for now. Aamir explained that Hirani wasn’t satisfied with the drafts. “The story of Dadasaheb Phalke is a very inspirational one, and Raju was working on it. He made three drafts, but he is still not happy with the script. So, it has been put on the back burner for now. Maybe they will revisit it later.”