"I am able to remember the heat as the very first thing," he said. "We were there for around six months, from January to June. We got so tanned while shooting the film. But I am also reminded of how it never felt like we were shooting a movie. We all were like a family. Aamir Khan had gathered us all together. You see such a bond very less now. There was no big or small, everyone was an equal on that set."