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Pradeep Rawat funeral: Emotional Aamir Khan, Lagaan team bid farewell; Salman Khan pays tribute

Aamir Khan attended the funeral alongside Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Rawat died on August 4 at the age of 74, following a relapse of cancer.
Rawat died on August 4 at the age of 74, following a relapse of cancer.

Pradeep Rawat, the actor who brought slicing menace to his villainous roles and made even his supporting parts impossible to overlook, has died, leaving behind a legacy that spanned both Bollywood and South Indian cinema. As news of his death spread, tributes began pouring in from across the film industry, with colleagues remembering not only his performances but the warmth he carried off-screen.

Rawat died on August 4 at the age of 74, following a relapse of cancer. His funeral was held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, where members of the Lagaan team gathered to pay their final respects.

Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker join Lagaan team at funeral

Aamir Khan attended the funeral alongside Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker and co-stars Yashpal Sharma, Daya Shankar Pandey and Rajendra Gupta. The team appeared visibly moved as they bid farewell to Rawat, who had played Deva Singh Sodhi in the Oscar-nominated film.

Aamir also met with Rawat's family to offer his condolences. The two had collaborated once more in Ghajini, where Rawat's portrayal of the antagonist became one of the defining performances of his career.

Salman Khan remembers his Baaghi co-Star

Salman Khan paid tribute on social media, sharing a still from their 1990 film Baaghi on Instagram Stories, writing: "Shared many good moments with you brother.. May you rest in peace." The two had worked together early in their careers, with Rawat appearing opposite Salman in the romantic action drama.

Industry mourns the performer

Actor Yashpal Sharma, who first announced Rawat's passing, expressed his grief, saying he was at a loss for words and that Rawat would live on in the memories of those who knew him.

A career that spanned industries

Rawat, who is survived by his wife Kalyani Rawat and son Vikramaditya Rawat, was widely admired for the intensity and depth he brought to every character he played. Across a career that crossed Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinema, he earned recognition for roles in films including Sarfarosh, Lagaan, Sye, Naayak and Ghajini.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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