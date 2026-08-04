'How do I exit a project I never entered?': Farhan Akhtar shuts down Lalkaara rumours with Aamir Khan

Farhan Akhtar clarifies he was never signed to act in Aamir Khan’s Lalkaara
A film credit that was never officially his to begin with has somehow turned into an "exit" story, and Farhan Akhtar wants that corrected. As speculation swirled around his supposed departure from Ashutosh Gowariker's cricket drama Lalkaara, starring Aamir Khan, the actor-filmmaker has stepped in to clear the air, insisting the entire premise of the reports is flawed.
The rumours suggested Farhan had walked away from Lalkaara to make room for his upcoming RD Burman biopic. But according to Farhan, there was nothing to walk away from in the first place, talks around his involvement as an actor never reached the stage of a signed agreement.
Speaking to Variety India, he pushed back directly on the framing of the story: "How do I exit a project when I had never even entered it officially?"
He went on to explain how easily early-stage conversations get mistaken for confirmed casting news in the industry.
"In the course of one's career trajectory, every actor comes across many offers and projects. You sign some projects, and don't sign some. It's as simple as that."
While the acting rumours may be off the table, Farhan's connection to Lalkaara hasn't disappeared entirely. He remains attached to the project as a producer through Excel Entertainment, the production house he co-runs with Ritesh Sidhwani. The film also carries backing from Rajkumar Hirani Films.
The clarification follows a report from Bollywood Hungama, which claimed Farhan had stepped back from an acting role in Lalkaara due to overlapping commitments with Neeraj Pandey's RD Burman biopic. That report suggested Farhan would need several months to prepare for the role of the iconic composer, while Lalkaara demanded intensive cricket training followed by a long shoot, prompting him to reportedly prioritise the biopic while staying on as a producer for the sports drama. The same report claimed Inside Edge, Jubilee and Black Warrant actor Sidhant Gupta had already been brought in as his replacement.
Farhan didn't directly address the scheduling conflict reported by Bollywood Hungama, but he did confirm that talks around the RD Burman project are still in the early stages.
"Playing one musical icon (Pandit Ravi Shankar) is a huge responsibility. I am completely focused on that. To play another musical icon (R D Burman), I have to get into another mindset, mood and era."
Right now, his focus is on portraying sitar legend Pandit Ravi Shankar in Sam Mendes' four-part film series on The Beatles. Mendes, known for directing Skyfall, Spectre and Revolutionary Road , is helming all four instalments, which are set for release in April 2028.
The RD Burman biopic itself is expected to trace the life and legacy of one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated music composers. Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, Farhan's father, who worked extensively with RD Burman on films including Saagar, Arjun, Betaab and 1942: A Love Story, is reportedly set to join as a creative consultant.
Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Lalkaara reunites him with Aamir Khan 25 years after Lagaan. Set against the backdrop of the historic 1952 India-Pakistan Test series, the sports drama explores themes of rivalry, friendship and national pride.
Written by Dangal and Chhichhore writer Piyush Gupta alongside Nil Battey Sannata writer Neeraj Singh, the film sees Aamir Khan step into the role of Lala Amarnath, independent India's first cricket captain, who led the national team in its first Test series against Pakistan following Partition.
Filming on Lalkaara is expected to begin in Mumbai on October 1.