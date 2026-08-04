'How do I exit a project I never entered?': Farhan Akhtar shuts down Lalkaara rumours with Aamir Khan

The clarification follows a report from Bollywood Hungama, which claimed Farhan had stepped back from an acting role in Lalkaara due to overlapping commitments with Neeraj Pandey's RD Burman biopic. That report suggested Farhan would need several months to prepare for the role of the iconic composer, while Lalkaara demanded intensive cricket training followed by a long shoot, prompting him to reportedly prioritise the biopic while staying on as a producer for the sports drama. The same report claimed Inside Edge, Jubilee and Black Warrant actor Sidhant Gupta had already been brought in as his replacement.